Earlston Tennis Club are winners at double at 2024 Borders junior autumn league finals day
This year’s junior leagues for youngsters aged ten to 17 were the fifth and their 2024 end-of-season finals day, hosted by Selkirk Tennis Club, saw Earlston’s first team win division one’s Keith Polson Trophy for the third time in those five years, with Melrose Tennis Club’s firsts as runners-up, both finalists having gone unbeaten throughout the league season now at an end.
Earlston’s seconds secured a winning double for their club by claiming the division two title, with Coldstream’s Lennel Tennis Club as runners-up.
The only junior title not won by Earlston was the division three shield as their thirds lost out to their Melrose opposite numbers at this year’s finals.
Those finals followed six weeks of double matches contested by 13 teams, with the top two from each of the three divisions going head to head for silverware.
Looking back over the 2024 junior league season, Tennis Borders’ Jonny Adamson said: “Since 2019, the autumn leagues have provided a valuable opportunity for youngsters aged ten to 17 to learn and develop their tennis skills in an informal, social and fun team environment.
“This year saw the most matches completed in the third division since the league’s inception, which is testament to the increasing number of new and younger players taking part each week.
“Tennis Borders would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all the volunteers, coaches and parents who invest their time and work incredibly hard every year to make the league season a successful and popular event.
“As a result, league tennis continues to be a highlight of the junior tennis calendar for youngsters of all ages and abilities across the region, and we hope it can keep growing in its reach and impact, with more clubs and players involved in 2025.”
