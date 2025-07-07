Earlston reclaim Borders junior tennis spring league division one title

Lennel’s firsts, winner of this year’s Borders junior tennis spring league division two title (Photo: Tennis Borders)

Earlston Tennis Club are this year’s Borders junior spring league champions, taking back that title from Innerleithen.

Innerleithen, last year’s division one winners, took that title-race to the wire, with five of the six rubbers in this year’s final going the distance and Earlston, champions in 2023, pipping their rivals to the post by only a handful of points.

This year’s competition was contested by 14 teams of youngsters aged 11 to 18, playing 40 matches across three divisions over ten weeks.

The event saw plenty of familiar faces from previous years, along with lots of new players picking up a racket and getting involved for the first time.

Innerleithen’s seconds, winner of this year’s Borders junior tennis spring league division three title (Photo: Tennis Borders)

Coldstream’s Lennel Tennis Club, runners-up last time round, finished top of division two for the first time, edging out St Boswells.

St Boswells were runners-up in division three as well, with their seconds losing out to Innerleithen’s in a decider in the last match of the season.

“The junior leagues provide an important opportunity for kids to play and learn tennis in a fun, friendly team environment, allowing them to develop their skills and grow their confidence on and off court,” said organiser Jonn Adamson.

“Thanks go to all the parents, coaches and volunteers who work hard to organise matches and support the players every week.

“Attention now turns to the junior autumn leagues, scheduled to begin at the end of August. All Borders clubs are invited to enter teams. For more information, contact [email protected]”