Wins at double for Kelso cricketers over weekend

Peter Brunton batting for Kelso against Northern Counties on Sunday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Kelso came out on top by eight wickets to claim their first victory of the season, putting them on 58 points from nine games.

Clackmannan batted first and made 149 all out, with Saitheja Daddolu hitting 52.

Top bowlers for Kelso were Tendai Chisoro with 4-14 and Ben Grindell with 3-25.

Kelso cricketer Jamie Frame batting against Northern Counties on Sunday (photo: Bill McBurnie)

Kelso’s innings in reply started off well, with Dave Stewart running up 40 and Jamie Frame 20.

That laid a foundation for Greg Davidson to score 33 not out and Chisoro to amass 60 not out, with Kelso knocking off the runs in the 32nd over, finishing on 152-2.

Kelso were at home again on Sunday, this time in the quarter-final of the CS Challenge Cup, welcoming Northern Counties, visiting from Inverness.

Kelso batted first and posted 128 all out, thanks to a knock of 46 from Andrew Gray, well supported by the young tail.

Peter Brunton on 20 and Scott Marshall on 15 were the hosts’ other top run-scorers.

Northern Counties’ innings began with some tight Kelso bowling resulting in them losing wickets at regular intervals. Shaun Thomas on 62 and Dave Dugdale on 27 were the only visiting batsmen to make it into double figures, and Kelso took their final wicket in the last over with only eight runs required.