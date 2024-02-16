Wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn, rugby coach Richie Gray and jockey Ryan Mania on bill for Galashiels sporting dinner
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver and bronze medallist Kinghorn; Gray, formerly a coach with the Scottish, South African and Fijian national rugby teams; and 2013 Aintree Grand National winner Mania are signed up to take part in a question-and-answer session at Galashiels Volunteer Hall on Saturday, April 6.
They’ll be joined by rugby podcaster Bruce Aitchison at that event, starting at 7pm and being hosted by Gala Cricket Club and the town’s Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.
Musical act the Singing Souters are also on the bill.
Tickets cost £50 per person, including a three-course meal.
For further details, call Scott or Kenny Paterson on 0783 452 2358 or 0791 376 7871 or Keith Irvine on 0777 314 2226 or email [email protected]