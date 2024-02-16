Richie Gray helping coach the Scotland national rugby team at Edinburgh's Oriam in November 2016 (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Gary Hutchison)

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver and bronze medallist Kinghorn; Gray, formerly a coach with the Scottish, South African and Fijian national rugby teams; and 2013 Aintree Grand National winner Mania are signed up to take part in a question-and-answer session at Galashiels Volunteer Hall on Saturday, April 6.

They’ll be joined by rugby podcaster Bruce Aitchison at that event, starting at 7pm and being hosted by Gala Cricket Club and the town’s Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.

Musical act the Singing Souters are also on the bill.

Tickets cost £50 per person, including a three-course meal.