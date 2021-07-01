Victory propels Gala cricketers into pole position

Gala batsman Finlay Rutherford in action (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The home side squeezed past Marchmont s total of 161 for nine wickets with just nine balls to spare, writes Kenny Paterson, as Dinesh Tharanga and Graeme Ormiston put on a vital 46-run partnership to win the game.

Gala had won the toss and put the visitors into bat, which looked to be a good decision when Marchmont top scorer Raymond Fourie was dismissed for 49 to leave his team to 113 for seven.

However, the Edinburgh side's lower order battled well to reach 161 from their 50 overs, including a last-wicket stand of 20.

Tharanga (4 for 24), Upul Indrasiri (2 for 15) and Robbie Irvine (2 for 36) led the way for Gala.

In reply, Gala also struggled initially and found themselves 49 for three when Sid Ponneri, Finlay Rutherford and Indrasiri were dismissed, as Marchmont's opening bowlers Sam Dyer and Paddy Keogh bowled excellent opening spells.

Gala captain Josh Irvine scored a quickfire 53 from 66 balls before he was adjudged to have nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Philip Jenkins, despite Irvine being adamant the ball had hit his pad.

Duncan Millar (14), Jamie Crooks (10) and Jack Halls (8) all looked good until they were dismissed, leaving Gala struggling at 118 for seven, still 42 runs short of victory.

But Tharanga and Ormiston put together the perfect partnership, showing patience and also putting away the bad delivery to give Gala the win.

Meanwhile, Gala 2nds also won by three wickets against Edinburgh South 2nds in Division Seven.

Nick Murton claimed three wickets for just five runs to leave Edinburgh South 88 all out.

In reply, Stuart Skeldon and Scott Paterson both scored 27 as Gala squeezed home.

Marchmont

P. Bruell b D. Tharanga 7

G. Thomson b D. Tharanga 13

S. Panchal ct G. Ormiston b D. Tharanga 5

R. Fourie ct & b R. Irvine 49

T. Parnell lbw U. Indrasiri 11

P. Keogh b U. Indrasiri 3

M. Greenwood b R. Irvine 10

M. Bangar lbw b D. Tharanga 11

S. Dyer ct J. Irvine b S. Ponneri 9

P. Jenkins not out 11

A. Hall not out 7

Extras – 25

Total – 161 for nine wickets

R. Irvine 10-0-36-2; D. Tharanga 10-6-24-4; D. Moir 5-0-28-0; U. Indrasiri 10-5-15-2; J. Halls 10-2-27-0; S. Ponneri 5-0-26-1.

Gala

S. Ponneri ct G. Thomson b S. Dyer 7

F. Rutherford lbw P. Keogh 2

J. Irvine ct P. Jenkins b M. Bangar 53

U. Indrasiri ct S. Dyer b P. Keogh 0

D. Millar ct P. Bruell b M. Bangar 14

J. Crooks ct P. Keogh b M. Bangar 10

D. Tharanga not out 25

J. Halls lbw T. Parnell 8

G. Ormiston not out 17

Extras – 28

Total – 164 for seven wickets