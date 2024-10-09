​Undercover fundraising mission for Selkirk cricketers

Organiser Kenny Paterson, centre, and Rebel with fellow walkers Blaine Gillie, left, and Ian Gardiner at Selkirk Cricket Club (Photo: John Smail)

​This year’s cricket season might be over but Selkirk vice-captain Kenny Paterson is already working to ensure the club don’t find themselves on a sticky wicket in 2025.

​This Friday, October 11, Paterson and four friends – accompanied by his six-year-old Briard dog Rebel – will set off on a sponsored walk along the West Highland Way to help raise funds to buy a set of new pitch covers for the Souters’ Philiphaugh ground.

“There’s little doubt our summers are becoming more unpredictable, and having a set of covers for the wicket should help ensure our home matches get played,” said the 55-year-old.

“It will also mean the hard work put in by Ronnie Dumma preparing the square for home fixtures isn’t wasted, nor the cutting of the outfield by other members of the volunteer ground care team.”

Accompanying Paterson on his trek will be Selkirk team-mates Ian Gardiner and Blaine Gillie, along with friends Gordon Douglas and Iain Minto.

They expect to complete the 96-mile route from Milngavie to Fort William in five days.

The aim is to raise £2,500, and to date the group are more than £2,000 of the way to that total, half being donated via their GoFundMe page and half coming from donors signing individual sponsor sheets.

“We’re really grateful for all the fantastic support we’ve received,” said Paterson.

“All the boys are looking forward to the challenge, and the good thing about walking the route at this time of year is that there shouldn’t be any midges – always a bonus.”

This is Paterson’s second West Highland Way walk for his club as he did a prior one in 2022 with friend Simon Younger to raise funds for a team minibus.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/covers-for-selkirk-cricket-club-and-selkirk-foodbank