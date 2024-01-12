Tributes paid to former Hawick cricketer and rugby player Eric Grierson following death at age of 93

Tributes have been paid to former Hawick cricketer and rugby player Eric Grierson following his death at the age of 93.

Eric Grierson while playing for the cricket team at Pringle of Scotland in Hawick in the mid-1950s

Grierson was a past president of both his home-town’s rugby club and the Scottish Cricket Union, as well as being an international rugby referee.

A former pupil of Hawick’s Trinity Primary School and high school, he went on to spend his whole working life as a cashier at the town’s Pringle of Scotland textile factory, also turning out for his employer’s cricket team and helping them finish top of their league for ten years on the bounce, along with captaining the Hawick and Wilton team that won the sport’s Border league in 1959 and 1964.

At rugby, he played for the town’s top team from 1951 to 1957, making 31 appearances at scrum-half, and also for Hawick PSA, Hawick Linden and Hawick Trades prior to a cartilage injury ending his playing days at the age of 27.

Linesman Eric Grierson watching Hawick's Jim Renwick score a try for Scotland against France in June 1972 (Photo: TSPL)

He kept up his involvement in both sports, however, as an official and administrator, joining the Border Rugby Referees’ Society following its formation in 1961 and going on to officiate at five international matches.

After retiring from refereeing in 1978, he continued to be involved in rugby and cricket away from the playing field and was president of the former’s Mansfield Park from 1993 to 1995 and of the latter’s national governing body in 1997.

Grierson, married to late wife Winnie for over 60 years, leaves two children, Derek and Carol.

Hawick’s rugby and cricket clubs have both paid tributes to Grierson following his death on Tuesday.

Malcolm Grant, vice-president of the Mansfield Park club, said: “Everyone at Mansfield Park was saddened to hear of the passing of past president Eric Grierson at the age of 93.“Eric made his debut for his beloved Greens in 1952 and over the next six seasons made a further 30 appearances in the green jersey.“Following his retirement from playing, Eric stepped seamlessly into refereeing, and although diminutive in stature, he gained a fine reputation with the whistle, ultimately rewarded when he was selected to make his international debut, refereeing Ireland versus South Africa in 1970.

“Eric was one of seven international referees to come from the Hawick club.“He went on to referee a further four internationals and run the touchline in numerous others. Who can forget the wonderful image captured for posterity of Eric leaping for joy while running the touch as his fellow Teri Jim Renwick scored a try on his international debut in Scotland’s 20-9 victory over France at Murrayfield in 1972?“Eric went on to serve on the Hawick committee for many years, and was honoured to be elected president in seasons 1993/94 and 1994/95, when the club was captained by Jim Hay.

“He was not only a rugby man and Eric enjoyed a long and successful career with Hawick and Wilton Cricket Club, whom he captained to Border league success in 1959 and 1964 and for whom he was still keeping wicket in the late 1970s.

“Eric also had the great honour of being president of the Scottish Cricket Union bestowed upon him in 1997, one of three Hawick men to hold that office.

“On behalf of the committee, the players and members, we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”

Hawick Linden also posted a tribute, saying: “All at the Linden were very saddened to hear of the passing of our former player, and the club’s only international referee, Eric Grierson.

“He was also a talented cricketer who captained Hawick and Wilton to two Border league titles, as well going onto be president of the Scottish Cricket Union in 1997.

“Many former Linden players have taken up the whistle but the only one to reach full international status is Eric Grierson.

“The first record of him playing for the Linden was in 1950 and he was a member of the winning Linden VII at Langholm in 1952.

“Having then played for Hawick, after retirement, he progressed through the refereeing ranks to take charge of his first international in 1970, Ireland v South Africa at Lansdowne Road.

“Four others were to follow – France v Romania in 1971, France v England in 1972, Wales v Ireland in 1973 and England v France in 1975.

“He also ran touch at many internationals, perhaps most famously when caught with a grin on his face in the background of a photo of Jim Renwick touching down for a debut try against France in 1972.”

A Scottish Rugby Union spokeperson added: “Scottish Rugby are saddened to learn of the death of former international rugby referee Eric Grierson.