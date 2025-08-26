Top-half finishes for Gala, Selkirk and Hawick’s cricketers

Selkirk and supporters celebrating concluding their latest East of Scotland Cricket Association division three season with a four-run win away to Haddington on Saturday (Photo: Selkirk Cricket Club)

A win by a whisker in their last game of the season away to Haddington on Saturday earned Selkirk a top-half finish in the East of Scotland Cricket Association’s division three.

That ninth win of the campaign saw the Souters sign off for the summer on 242 points from 17 fixtures and a scoring percentage of 71.18, ending up fourth, behind Edinburgh South’s table-topping seconds, Royal High Corstorphine’s thirds in second place and third-placed Leith Franklin Academical Beige.

Their bottom-of-the-table East Lothian hosts’ Neilson Park ground is known to be generous to batters, with its outfield cut short and running downhill away from the square, so when Selkirk found themselves all out for 134 runs after winning the toss and opting to bat first, they feared that might not prove too tough a target to overhaul.

However, thanks to early bowling breakthroughs for skipper Daniel Heard, taking two wickets for 30 runs, and Ian Gardiner’s best spell of the season despite not taking any wickets, limiting Haddington to 12 runs from eight overs, the hosts were unable to make it past their visitors’ total.

Blaine Gillie in action for Selkirk as they ended their latest East of Scotland Cricket Association division three season with a four-run win away to Haddington on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Australian import Todd Dekker, playing his last game for the club after two seasons, signed off by top-scoring with 45, including a six over the long-on boundary.

The most successful bowler on the day was Haddington’s Callum Sholto-Douglas with 3-20, including eventually clean-bowling Dekker for the first of his hat-trick of wickets.

Arguably the bowler presenting the biggest challenge to Selkirk batters, however, was Ash Kumar, recording figures of 2-10, taking both his wickets during a spell of 25 deliveries without conceding a run.

Alex Massie, hitting 23, helped the Souters recover from a mini-collapse that saw three wickets go down without a run being scored, leaving Selkirk on 68-4 in the 14th over.

Todd Dekker batting for Selkirk as they ended their latest East of Scotland Cricket Association division three season with a four-run win away to Haddington on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Heard played a captain’s part at the wicket, adding 23 runs before he ran out of partners with six overs unused.

The East Lothian side also had to recover from early losses and were stymied by Gardiner and others in their run-chase.

Not for the first time Bob Wilkinson was asked to bowl at the death, with Callum Sholto-Douglas, scorer of 52 not out for the hosts, and Rob Macdonald, adding 17 not out, at the crease.

With two overs remaining, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method having been applied, they required 20 runs for victory.

Bob Wilkinson bowling for Selkirk as they ended their latest East of Scotland Cricket Association division three season with a four-run win away to Haddington on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

In hot pursuit of that target, they took eight runs off the penultimate over and needed a boundary off the final ball of the contest, a four to draw or a six to win, but managed neither, with Wilkinson proving up to the challenge by bowling a delivery the batter missed and ended up in Dekker’s gloves.

That was Selkirk’s fourth league victory on the trot, delivering a welcome happy ending that had seemed unlikely at times earlier in the summer.

Gala also pulled off a top-half finish in their table, ending up fifth in ESCA’s championship, on 211 points from 15 fixtures and a scoring percentage of 70.33.

That followed a 98-run defeat away to Grange’s seventh-placed seconds at Edinburgh’s Portgower Place on Saturday.

Daniel Heart batting for Selkirk as they ended their latest East of Scotland Cricket Association division three season with a four-run win away to Haddington on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Fielding first after losing the toss, they were set a target of 329/8, including a knock of 128 from Dylan Davidson, but could only muster 231/10 in response, their best showing with the bat being Vikesh Malik’s spot-on century before being caught by Freddie Huddleston from a Charlston Davidson delivery.

Kelso also concluded their season with a defeat, by three wickets at home to Royal High Corstorphine’s seconds in division one on Saturday, having been restricted to 92/10 after losing the toss and being put in to bat first.

That 15th loss in 16 fixtures saw them end up bottom of the table on 89 points and a scoring percentage of 27.81.

Down in division four, St Boswells bowed out with a two-wicket win hosting Drummond Trinity’s thirds and Hawick and Wilton lost by 12 runs away to Grange’s thirds.

The former finished at the foot of their table, on 115 points from 16 fixtures and a scoring rate of 35.94%, and the latter second, on 212 from 13 and 81.54%.