Ten-wicket trouncing keeps Gala cricketers in pole position

Gala CC in a recent team line-up.

Gala skittled out their visitors for 58, before knocking off the runs in less than 10 overs to remain just ahead of Carlton 2nds.

Choosing to bat first, Clackmannan captain Keith Hefer opened the batting and top scored with 21 but, when he was caught and bowled by the returning Kris Mein, wickets began to tumble.

Mein (4 for 17) and Upul Indrasiri (5 for 20) dominated the visitors, with Dinesh Tharanga picking up the other wicket as Clacks were all out inside 28 overs.

Wicketkeeper Duncan Millar also took two catches and a stumping, while Graeme Ormiston claimed two catches.

In reply, openers Sid Ponneri and Finlay Rutherford took the game to their opponents, scoring the required runs after 9.4 overs to give Gala a 10-wicket win.

Ponneri finished on 29 and Rutherford 24 to make it five wins from six league games for Gala.

Clackmannan County

K. Hefer ct & b K. Mein 21

A. Hearnshaw ct G. Ormiston b U. Indrasiri 0

A. Band ct D. Millar b D. Tharanga

A. Oliver b K. Mein 0

A. Arshad ct F. Rutherford b K. Mein 1

R. Ashraf ct K. Mein b U. Indrasiri 5

D. Mcconchie ct G. Ormiston b U. Indrasiri 1

L. Hartnoll st D. Millar b U. Indrasiri 5

T. Hutchison ct D. Millar b K. Mein 11

A. Deacon not out 2

G. Fraser lbw b U. Indrasiri 0

Extras - 6

Total - 58 for ten wickets

U. Indrasiri 9.4-2-20-5; D. Tharanga 7-3-14-1;K. Mein 8-3-17-4; H. Rutherford 3-0-6-0

Gala

S. Ponneri not out 29

F. Rutherford not out 24

Extras - 8

Total - 61 for 0 wickets