News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
4 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
21 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores

Target of 79 too tall an order for Selkirk cricketers on tour in Derbyshire

Selkirk Cricket Club’s first touring fixture for decades saw them beaten by ten runs at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

By Neil Gentleman
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST
Selkirk Cricket Club at Chatsworth: Back from left, scorer Neil Gentleman, Iain Purves, Michael Jaffray, Harry Murphy, Darren Fenton, Kieran Toor, Blaine Gillie, umpire John Smail, with, front, Ian Gardiner, Bob Wilkinson, Daniel Heard, captain Greg Fenton and Michael Fenton (Photo: Richard Powell)Selkirk Cricket Club at Chatsworth: Back from left, scorer Neil Gentleman, Iain Purves, Michael Jaffray, Harry Murphy, Darren Fenton, Kieran Toor, Blaine Gillie, umpire John Smail, with, front, Ian Gardiner, Bob Wilkinson, Daniel Heard, captain Greg Fenton and Michael Fenton (Photo: Richard Powell)
Selkirk Cricket Club at Chatsworth: Back from left, scorer Neil Gentleman, Iain Purves, Michael Jaffray, Harry Murphy, Darren Fenton, Kieran Toor, Blaine Gillie, umpire John Smail, with, front, Ian Gardiner, Bob Wilkinson, Daniel Heard, captain Greg Fenton and Michael Fenton (Photo: Richard Powell)

Whether that game would proceed was put in doubt by heavy rain through the week but the Souters’ hosts pulled out all the stops to ensure it did.

Selkirk won the toss and elected to bowl, but there was little early reward for the efforts of their bowlers as the pitch proved difficult for scoring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the seventh over, the hosts’ opener fell leg before wicket to Greg Fenton for two, bringing ex-Selkirk player John Everitt to the crease and he raced to 20 runs on a day when only three players reached double figures.

Wickets were now falling at regular intervals but the visitors’ number seven stuck it out almost to the end of the 30 overs and added 13 runs to the score, only being outscored by Everitt’s 23 and extras of 16.

Most Popular

With the total at 77, he went out to the catch of the day, taken one-handed by a diving Kieran Toor at midwicket. Chatsworth were all out for 78.

It was a day for sharing bowling duties throughout the team and Blaine Gillie, with two for three, was the pick of the bunch. Michael Jaffray, playing his first game for Selkirk, took two wickets for nine runs and finished off the Chatsworth innings by bowling the hosts’ captain, Billy Khan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set a modest target of 79 for victory, Selkirk were quickly disabused of the notion that would be easy.

Their top six batsmen all failed to get to double figures as they struggled to predict the pace and bounce of the pitch. Greg Fenton, out for nine, and Michael Fenton, on six, both lobbed catches to grateful fielders before Harry Murphy and Toor fell LBW in consecutive balls to man of the match Kev Rowney, claiming four for nine.

Selkirk’s man of the match was Bob Wilkinson, top-scoring with 27 runs, no mean feat in the conditions.

Everitt followed his important knock with a direct hit from the outfield to remove Iain Purves when Selkirk were looking likely to reach their target. Daniel Heard showed some resistance with the bat but was clean-bowled to finish off the Selkirk innings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selkirk begin their East of Scotland Cricket Association division 2 season this coming Saturday at home to Edinburgh’s seconds at Philiphaugh.

CAPTION

The Selkirk side line up for a team photo before the start of Saturday’s match at Chatsworh. Back row, from left - N. Gentleman (scorer), I. Purves, M. Jaffray, H. Murphy, D. Fenton, K. Toor, B. Gillie, J. Smail (umpire). Front - I. Gardiner, B. Wilkinson, D. Heard, G. Fenton (capt.), M. Fenton. (Photo – Richard Powell)

Related topics:SelkirkDerbyshire