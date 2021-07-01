St Boswells succumb to cricketing defeat

Scott Ruthven batting for St Boswells

It was a dull, drizzly start but the home side began brightly, reducing DAFs to 37 for 4 at the halfway point, reports Rich Gray.

A lack of bowling options coincided with a couple of hitters coming in for the Edinburgh side in a strength-packed middle order.

Tyagi, in particular, smashing 86 and Rangaswamy, with 48 not out, upped the pace somewhat on their way to 188 for 6 after 40 overs.

Kathryn White had the Borders side’s best bowling figures of 2-20.

In response, St Boswell’s lost early wickets and never recovered.

Young 21 and new boy Taylor, with an entertaining 19, were the only Saints in double figures, finishing on 75 all out, while Mitchell had 4-24.

This Saturday, it’s another derby, away to Hawick.