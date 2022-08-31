St Boswells seal third place finish with victory
St Boswells ended their East League Division 4 season last weekend with a home victory against Linlithgow 2nds by 27 runs, writes Richard Young.
Openers Ross Graham (54 runs) and Rich Young (30 runs) enjoyed a lengthy first wicket stand before being dismissed and club stalwarts Stephen Broom and Scott Ruthven came in.
Broom hit four 6s and six 4s in a 35-ball innings for 71.
When he succumbed to Kilpatrick (caught and bowled), Ruthven had added 39 before being caught behind.
Chris Wilson finished on 17 not out as St Boswells posted 227 off their 40 overs for five wickets.
Most Popular
-
1
Langlee Amateurs on top of Border Amateur Football Association A division after beating Duns
-
2
Kelso get off to winning start in Border League at Peebles
-
3
'We just couldn't score' - Vale of Leithen boss Michael Wilson gutted by Scottish Cup exit
-
4
Open Goal Broomhill 5-1 Gala Fairydean Rovers: Rovers boss Martin Scott admits Broomhill were far superior
-
5
Hawick 20-20 Selkirk: Hosts held in derby by injury-ravaged derby rivals
Opening bowlers Freddie Blackie and Wilson then quickly tore into the visitors’ reply, with three wickets down for 20 runs.
Although S Ahammed and C Clark then rallied by both reaching over 40 runs, Ahammed was stumped off Young by sharp wicket keeper Graham before Clark was bowled by Wilson.
D Bennie smashed a quickfire 62 alongside C Campbell with 21, causing a scare but ultimately falling 27 short in the end on 200 for 6. They did however gain enough bonus points to ensure their safety in Division 4 for another year.
Best bowling figures went to Blackie on 2 for 28. Special mention to young Matthew Valentine, who made his St Boswells debut as a late fielding substitution and was straight into the action by stopping a four.
So, St Boswells finish in third, which should be enough for promotion as second-placed Drummond Trinity are unable to be promoted due to having a team already in Division 3.