St Boswells seal third place finish with victory

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Graham batting for St Boswells (Pic Bill McBurnie)

Openers Ross Graham (54 runs) and Rich Young (30 runs) enjoyed a lengthy first wicket stand before being dismissed and club stalwarts Stephen Broom and Scott Ruthven came in.

Broom hit four 6s and six 4s in a 35-ball innings for 71.

When he succumbed to Kilpatrick (caught and bowled), Ruthven had added 39 before being caught behind.

Chris Wilson finished on 17 not out as St Boswells posted 227 off their 40 overs for five wickets.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening bowlers Freddie Blackie and Wilson then quickly tore into the visitors’ reply, with three wickets down for 20 runs.

Although S Ahammed and C Clark then rallied by both reaching over 40 runs, Ahammed was stumped off Young by sharp wicket keeper Graham before Clark was bowled by Wilson.

D Bennie smashed a quickfire 62 alongside C Campbell with 21, causing a scare but ultimately falling 27 short in the end on 200 for 6. They did however gain enough bonus points to ensure their safety in Division 4 for another year.

Best bowling figures went to Blackie on 2 for 28. Special mention to young Matthew Valentine, who made his St Boswells debut as a late fielding substitution and was straight into the action by stopping a four.