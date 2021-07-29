Sixes of the best to celebrate Kelso's cricketing bicentenary

Kelso president Jack Ker, capped 57 times for Scotland (picture by Bill McBurnie)

Based at Shedden Park since 1851, the club were a founder member of the historic Borders league and now play in the Championship Division of the East of Scotland League.

In 1850, Kelso played their first game against Berwick and, since then, haves played regularly against all the region’s clubs, as well as teams from the north of England and all over Scotland.

To help celebrate their 200th anniversary, a six-a-side tournament was held on Sunday at Shedden Park involving teams forming part of their history.

Berwick, Tillside the Borderers, Hawick, Melrose and Kelso all participated in a day of fast-moving action, with all teams playing three games to decide the finalists.

The final was between Tillside and the Borderers, with the latter batting first.

Tight bowling and fielding by Tillside meant the Borderers were restricted to 31 runs off their five overs, but they responded with some excellent bowling themselves before Tillside made the required total with three balls to spare.

It was then left to Jack Ker, president of Kelso Cricket Club, to make the presentations and thank everyone for attending and making such a success of the day.