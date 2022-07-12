Selkirk victory a family affair as Fenton brothers go above and beyond call of duty

Brothers Greg and, right, Michael Fenton celebrating their twin achievements against Haddington, the former scoring 83 runs and the latter picking up five wickets for just five runs (Photo: John Smail)

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the younger Fenton hit two smooth cover drives to the boundary to settle any nerves.

Haddington bowlers Ash Kumar (2-25) and James Shaw (2-21) combined well at either end to slow the home scoring rate, with Michael Fenton (19) their first victim.

When Daniel Heard came out to bat on the loss of the fifth home wicket, it looked as though Greg Fenton might run out of partners. However, Daniel Heard (14) helped his captain reach the 50-run mark and beyond.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenton, eventually out for 83, played some impressive shots, not least a full-blooded six to mid-wicket.

The Selkirk tail, skittled out for just three runs last week, managed to see out the 40 overs, adding 34 to take the home total to 154 and present a decent challenge for their East Lothian visitors.

Selkirk got off to the perfect start when a short, first-ball delivery from Michael Fenton took opener Alan Cruickshank by surprise, with Kenny Paterson taking a simple catch.

Scott Logan then succumbed to Fenton’s pace, firing a thick edge to Alex Beveridge at point. When Tim Blades gloved behind three balls later, again to a short delivery from Fenton, things looked grim for Haddington.

Visiting captain James Shaw finally put some runs on the board, but James Cardwell-Moore completed the full set of ducks for Haddington’s top four batsmen when bowled by Fenton at the end of the ninth over.

A flurry of shots from Dave Arbuthnott added 12 to the total, and number 10 Fergus Syme hit some consolation runs, but Haddington were all out for just 42 .

Michael Fenton took his fifth wicket of the day by bowling Kumar, finishing with figures of 5-5.

Blaine Gillie ended the Haddington innings with two wickets in five balls.