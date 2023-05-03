Selkirk start new cricket season with home win

Michael Fenton top-scored against Edinburgh's seconds with 25 before being caught out with Selkirk just needing three to win (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

It was to be a low-scoring affair in the damp conditions, with drizzle persisting throughout the day.

The home side won the toss and elected to put the visitors in to bat. Michael Fenton (2-10) and Daniel Heard (1-12) kept the scoring down and took three wickets between them in the opening eight overs.

The visitors steadied things through Ulah (21) and Choudry (7), but when David Gardiner came on to bowl he removed Choudry.

Skipper Greg Fenton got Selkirk's chase off to a good start versus Edinburgh's seconds with a quickfire 24 (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Ashraf was run out next ball when Ulah stood his ground rather than accepting the captain’s initiation for a quick single.

At drinks, Edinburgh were struggling at 38-6, but Annand (12) looked capable of supporting Ulah to build a score they could try and defend. However, Annand was well caught by Blaine Gillie off the bowling of Selkirk vice-captain Kenny Paterson.

The bowling figures of all the home bowlers were good, not least those of skipper Greg Fenton (2-3) who removed top-scorer Ulah.

Paterson (3-28) had a good shout for bowler of the day as he took the final wicket to restrict the visitors’ total to 67 runs.

Opener Harry Murphy made nine not out for Selkirk versus Edinburgh's seconds (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk showed intent from the first ball, with Greg Fenton taking a quick single. Harry Murphy was to prove immovable on the day and held up his end well.

The bulk of Selkirk’s runs came from the two Fenton brothers, Greg notching up 24 and Michael 25.

Murphy (7*) and Bob Wilkinson (0*) saw the Philiphaugh side safely home at 68-2.

Selkirk take a trip to Dunfermline and Carnegie this Saturday for their next fixture and return to Philiphaugh for a Thursday evening 20/20 game on May 11 against Manderston.

Elsewhere in the division, Kelso beat Dunfermline at home at Shedden Park with 90, their visitors scoring 80.

Next up for Kelso is a trip to Edinburgh to play Carlton’s thirds at Grange Loan this Sunday, followed by a visit from the capital’s Royal High Corstophine’s seconds the following Saturday.