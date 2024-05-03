Selkirk keep it in family as new cricket season starts
Michael Fenton has taken over from his younger brother Greg, the Philiphaugh club’s skipper for the past five seasons, as captain.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the elder Fenton after being presented with his captain’s blazer by his sibling.
“Greg and I have always been competitive and we used to play cricket in our bedroom at home – in fact, during the summer months, half of Bannerfield would come and play cricket in my mum and dad’s garden.
“Years down the line, many of these guys are still in the Selkirk set-up, players like Bob Wilkinson, Blaine Gillie and David Gardiner.”
New skipper Fenton, an all-rounder like his brother, is hoping Selkirk’s new third division campaign proves more successful than its predecessor, saying: “We’ve got a solid core of experienced players, so the aim is to try and go straight back up to division two.”
Supporting Michael as Selkirk vice-captain will be Kenny Paterson.
Saturday gone’s scheduled trip to Hawick having been postponed, Selkirk will begin the new season away to Marchmont’s seconds at Duddingston’s Cavalry Park in Edinburgh this coming Saturday, from 1pm.