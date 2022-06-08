Selkirk hosts primary schools cricket festival

With some of the pupils in their smart new t-shirts are, back from left, Neil Gentleman of Selkirk CC, Eileen Easton (president, Selkirk Rotary), Grant Gill (president-elect), Karen Cornwall (Active Schools), Irene Strafford (president nominee) and Katie McGill (Cricket Scotland).

“Things really couldn’t have gone any better,” said event organiser Neil Gentleman, chairman of Selkirk Cricket Club.

“For many children, this was their first taste of the sport and I think they all really enjoyed the experience.

“The club was extremely grateful to the Rotary Club of Selkirk for generously sponsoring the players’ t-shirts, while our thanks also went to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund for assisting with the cost of providing everyone with a packed lunch.”

Cricket festival winners Knowepark 3

On hand to help with the smooth running of the day was Cricket Scotland’s regional development officer for the east, Katie McGill, who said: “This kind of event is a great way to introduce youngsters to the sport and the players clearly had a fun time.”

Also attending was Live Borders’ active schools co-ordinator, Karen Cornwall, who’d been responsible for ensuring all the local schools had the chance to enter teams.

“Things have gone really well and, hopefully, this will be the forerunner for similar events in the future,” she said.