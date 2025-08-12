Selkirk hoping to finish in top half of table after racking up seventh win of cricket season

Gregor Borthwick being congratulated by Selkirk team-mates after running out Adnan Akram during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Selkirk look to be on course for a top-half finish in the East of Scotland Cricket Association’s division three after racking up their seventh victory of the season away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday.

That five-run win sees the Souters retain possession of fifth place, and with only two games left to go, they’ll be hopeful of remaining there or thereabouts come the end of the season and staying well clear of any potential risk of relegation.

They’re now on 202 points from 15 fixtures with a points percentage rate of 67.33.

Saturday’s game at Bailliefields was punctuated by heavy downfalls and lighter showers, making matters difficult for batsmen.

Todd Dekker on his way to hitting 48 for Selkirk during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Undeterred, having won the toss, the Borderers elected to bat, though opener Greg Fenton might well have come to regret that decision after falling victim to those conditions as the ball held up on the playing surface, took a leading edge and looped back to bowler Alan Reed, sending him packing with only one run on the scoreboard from nine deliveries.

Fellow opener Kenny Paterson managed to hang around longer, scoring 29 and striking up what proved to be a match-winning partnership with Todd Dekker.

Australian Dekker ended up as the match’s top scorer, falling just two runs short of a half-century from 61 balls, and his 81-run partnership with Paterson for the second Selkirk wicket was far ahead of any others on the day.

The introduction of Richard Tresidder as the home side’s sixth bowler spelt trouble for the visitors as he took four Selkirk wickets in three runless overs, including Paterson’s, caught by Siddarth Sharma, and he finished with six wickets from seven overs at the expense of 20 runs.

Todd Dekker top-scoring for Selkirk with 48 runs during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Alex Massie, with 23 not out, was the only visiting batter to measure up to Tresidder, his individual total standing out on a Selkirk scorecard featuring five ducks.

Tresidder ended the Selkirk innings by outfoxing Michael Gillie for three from seven deliveries, the young tail-ender floating the ball to fielder Reed at short cover.

After tea, Westquarter and Redding set about trying to overhaul Selkirk’s 117-run total but they too were left flummoxed by inconsistent bounce.

Only one of their batsmen hit the 20-run mark but a steady showing saw them ticking along nicely with only a couple of overs to go for drinks.

Alex Massie in action for Selkirk during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Selkirk teenager Gregor Borthwick then stamped his mark on the game, however, running out Adnan Akram for 13 from 39 balls, thanks to an accurate throw from wide out that hit the stumps direct.

In the first over after the break, the ball again found Borthwick and he took a smart catch from a Dekker delivery to remove opener Zulfiqar Chaudhry for 14.

Bowling in tandem before tea, Dekker, taking two wickets for 22 runs, and Blaine Gillie, with two for 31, did well to restrict the home side’s runs.

Greg Fenton, scoring 2-18, and Daniel Heard, with 2-13, returned for second spells and made an immediate impact, their most important wicket being that of man-of-the-match contender Tresidder after he backed up his bowling display with 20 runs before he was undone by a one-handed catch by Heard at midwicket from a Fenton ball.

Todd Dekker in wicket-keeping action for Selkirk during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Late in the game, Imran Mazhar, with 16 not out, threatened to get his team over the line, but Reed was caught and bowled by Gillie in the final over to end the hosts’ innings at 112, a handful short of their target.

Selkirk have two games in two days this weekend, a home fixture on Friday evening against Peebles County in the Border T20 Cup final, with Murrayfield Dafs’ fourth-placed seconds visiting Philiphaugh the following day for a league fixture.

Gala also came up trumps on Saturday, beating Heriot’s seconds away by 169 runs in ESCA’s championship after being put in to bat and setting a target of 309/8.

They’re now second in their table, on 196 points from 13 fixtures and a points percentage rate of 75.38.

Next up for the Galashiels club is a visit from fourth-placed Edinburgh Accies this Saturday.

Any faint hopes of a happy ending to Kelso’s current ESCA division one campaign took a further knock with an eight-wicket defeat at home to third-from-bottom Watsonians’ seconds at the weekend after being put in to bat and restricted to 84/10.

Kenny Paterson in action for Selkirk during their five-run win away to Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

That 13th defeat in 14 fixtures so far this term leaves them rooted to the foot of the table on 81 points, with a percentage rate of 28.93.

They’re away to table-toppers Penicuik this Saturday.

Hawick and Wilton and St Boswells both lost in ESCA division four on Saturday, the former away to league leaders Holy Cross and the latter at home to Livingston’s sixth-placed seconds.

Hawick were put in to bat after losing the toss and set a target of 144’8, going on to lose by eight wickets.

St Boswells won their toss and opted to bat first but could only manage a total of 88/5, ending up losing by seven wickets.

Those results leave Hawick second in the table to their hosts, on 182 points from 11 fixtures, with a percentage rate of 82.73, and St Boswells bottom, on 90 from 14 and apercentage rate of 32.14.

Hawick host Leith Franklin Academicals Beige’s seconds this Saturday and St Boswells are away to Dunfermline and Carnegie’s seconds.