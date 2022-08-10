Selkirk cricketers up to second spot after home victory against capital side

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selkirk's winning team against Murrayfield Dafs IIs on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

The visitors asked Selkirk to bat after winning the toss, and openers Greg Fenton and Harry Murphy found runs hard to come by.

Fenton’s was the first wicket to fall in the 13th over, the home skipper being bowled by off-spinner Patrick Andrews (2-41) for 33.

Patrick dismissed Michael Fenton for 24 a few overs later, and at drinks Selkirk had reached 79-2.

Jake Wojcik batting for Melrose against Preston Village and Tranent on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Murphy (18) and Rory Banks (14) looked set to make some progress but were dismissed before getting the chance to, and Selkirk could only add a meagre, but ultimately vital, 36 runs in their final 15 overs for a total of 135 for eight.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, Murrayfield looked the most likely winners as opener Lewis Mulholland (30) and Brad Peters (21) proved a dangerous combination, the latter hitting a huge six to cow corner off Kenny Paterson. However, Peters was caught flat-footed by Rory Banks in the next over, out LBW.

Things then got back on track for Murrayfield until Greg Fenton brought himself on to bowl and bent back Mulholland’s stumps in his second over and a difficult catch by Blaine Gillie, running round from mid-off, changed the momentum of the match.

The visitors only managed to add seven runs for their final three wickets, falling short of their target by 22 runs.

Keith Farnish batting for Melrose at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Banks (3-16) and Greg Fenton (4-9) shared seven wickets for the loss of 25 runs. Despite some earlier drops, some fine catches were taken towards the end of the match, including an excellent diving effort from Michael Fenton, now behind the stumps, and the match-winner catch by vice-captain Paterson.

Selkirk travel to Edinburgh on Saturday to face a Grange IIIs team also on the rise in division 3.