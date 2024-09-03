Selkirk cricketers to take on the MCC this weekend

Selkirk and MCC players line up before last year’s match

For the second year running, Selkirk Cricket Club will host the MCC at Philiphaugh this weekend, writes John Smail.

After a narrow loss in the corresponding fixture in 2023, the Borderers are hoping to get revenge this time around.

The Lord’s representative side includes a number of international players in its line-up, while Selkirk’s ranks have been bolstered by the inclusion of four guest players.

Captained by ex-Cambridge University and Carlton off-spinner Pete Deakin, the MCC team features Scotland players Stuart Davidson and Gregor Maiden, as well as Scotland ‘A’ left-arm spinner Charlie Peet.

Selkirk will be captained by Michael Fenton, and the Souters’ four guest players are Scotland and Yorkshire all-rounder John Blain, Kelso’s Aussie duo Jono Connelly and Luke Langmead, plus RHC’s Joe Gibson.

The MCC’s first match against Selkirk took place in 1904, when captaining the visitors that day was the famous writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the MCC back to Philiphaugh,” said Selkirk president Roger Arnold.

"For what is certain to be another red letter day for the club.

“Last year, after an extremely close contest, the MCC recorded a narrow 17-run victory.

"I’m sure our boys will be looking to reverse that result this time around!”

Selkirk’s match against the MCC takes place this Saturday, September 7, and has an 11.30am start.