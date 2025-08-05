Selkirk bounce back from brace of losses with win v Marchmont 2nds

Greg Fenton batting for Selkirk as they beat Marchmont seconds by 66 runs at home at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

Selkirk bounced back from two East of Scotland Cricket Association division three defeats on the trot in Edinburgh with a 66-run win at home to another capital team, Marchmont’s seconds, on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An opening stand of 139 between Greg Fenton and Kenny Paterson put the Souters on course for victory at Philiphaugh and the former’s successors kept up that momentum to post a total of 194/4 from 40 overs.

The pair are averaging 49 runs per opening partnership, a valuable springboard for their club, and vice-captain Fenton looked to be back to his best form with a well-controlled knock of 76 from 87 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow opener Paterson added just over a half-century not out from 111 balls, the 56-year-old making light of an Achilles tendon injury to see out Selkirk’s innings and earn the tankard for man of the match.

Kenny Paterson batting for Selkirk as they beat Marchmont seconds by 66 runs at home at Philiphaugh on Saturday (Photo: John Smail)

The home side’s No 3 batter, Michael Fenton, hit a quickfire 20 to keep up the openers’ good work and their total was boosted by 36 in extras, 21 of that for wides, to their visitors’ seven.

Tom Eden-Bull, on two for 19, was Marchmont’s most successful bowler, with skipper Tom Jeffreys chipping in with 1/15 and Dhiraj Prakash with 1/35.

Like their hosts, Marchmont openers Jeffreys and Al Squires, with 25 and 51 respectively, put together a respectable opening stand, but the accuracy of Selkirk’s bowling attack meant their 68-run partnership took 24 overs, well below the required run-rate of 4.85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 40 overs, the visitors found themselves on 128/6, 66 runs short of the home total.

Selkirk’s most economical bowler was Michael Fenton with two for 15 and he got within a whisker of registering a hat-trick.

Bob Wilkinson’s two for 16, Greg Fenton’s 1/22 and Rory Banks’ 1/33 accounted for the remaining Marchmont wickets to take their team to half a dozen wins so far this season.

The Philiphaugh team – now fifth in the table, on 182 points from 14 fixtures – are back on the road this coming Saturday to take on seventh-placed Westquarter and Redding near Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three divisions up, Gala were also at home to Edinburgh opposition but they came up short, losing by 57 runs to championship table-toppers Watsonians.

The Meigle Park hosts won the toss and opted to field first, allowing their visitors to set a target of 243/8, thanks mostly to opening batsman Michael Carson’s total of 105 from 119 balls.

Three of Gala’s bowlers took two wickets each – Janith Chathuranga for 36, Tharuka de Zoysa for 31 and Bailey Paterson for 40.

Chathuranga was also handiest with the bat for the hosts, hitting 79 from 76 balls before being bowled by Gareth Weatherall, one of three wickets he took for 39 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts’ next-highest batting total on their way to a score of 186/10 was de Zoysa’s 29 from 34.

That fifth loss of the season leaves Gala fourth in their table, on 156 points from 11 fixtures, ahead of a trip to Heriot’s second-placed seconds this Saturday.

Kelso, on 80 points from 13 fixtures, remain bottom of ESCA division one after losing by 249 runs away to league leaders Edinburgh on Saturday.

Their Campbell Park hosts won the toss and batted first, running up a total of 317/10, their top scorers being Muhammad Khubaib with 52 from 30 balls and Hazrat Bilal with 62 from 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Richie, Kenneth Keddie and Ryan Hogarth took two wickets apiece for the visitors, for 32 runs, 41 and 45.

Richie and Hogarth were among four batsmen to reach double figures en route to a reply of 68/8, hitting 14 and 11 respectively, the others being Ryan Webb with ten and Josh Gibson with 15.

Zeeshan Mir claimed a hat-trick of wickets for the hosts for 27 runs.

Next up for Kelso is a visit from second-bottom Watsonians’ seconds this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A division four derby for Hawick and Wilton at home to St Boswells went the way of the hosts by five wickets following deployment of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Hawick won the toss and put their visitors in to bat, limiting them to 87/10.

Opener Richard Young, with 32 from 63 balls, and Aaron Hirtenstein, on 25 from 57 not out, were the pick of their batsmen, with Zac Stewart and Sadiq Shah the most successful of the bowlers facing them, with figures of 5/13 and 3/10.

Hirtenstein also managed a hat-trick of wickets while bowling, for 15 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick openers Euan Hair and Joe Molloy totted up the bulk of the hosts’ response of 91/5 from 16-plus overs, with 37 from 40 balls not out and 26 from 32.

This Saturday sees Hawick away to table-toppers Holy Cross and St Boswells hosting Livingston’s seconds.

They go into round 16 of the season with Hawick second in the standings, on 177 points from ten fixtures, and St Boswells bottom, on 87 from 13.