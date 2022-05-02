Record run chase sets up six-wicket victory for Selkirk

Selkirk’s players pictured ahead of Saturday’s six-wicket victory over Marchmont 2s - back from left, Blaine Gillie, John Henderson, Rob Atherton, Jamie Hughes, Adam Murphy and Kieran Singhtoor, with, front, Bob Wilkinson, Ian Gardiner, captain Michael Fenton, Daniel Heard and Alex Beveridge (Photo: John Smail)

That looked an unlikely win at the close of the first innings, with Marchmont posting a total of 176 for six on a damp wicket and slow outfield.

Will Collier, scoring 79, was in imperious form for the visitors, thumping five glorious sixes, the pick being a flick off the pads to the rugby field fence.

He was ably assisted by Navin Chetty, who nurdled and sliced his way to a fair share of their 109 partnership with 43.

Some late wickets improved Selkirk’s bowling figures, with Dan Heard, on 3-37, the pick of the bunch.

There were a handful of dropped catches, but the ones that did get taken proved vital at the end of the visitors’ innings, a one-handed wonder catch from Bob Wilkinson at deep mid-off shifting the match’s momentum.

Steady rain continued to fall over the tea break and looked likely to disrupt the game. However, the Edinburgh side were understandably confident of getting a positive result and play resumed in trying conditions.

Michael Fenton, standing in as captain for brother Greg, began steadily and didn’t flinch after losing his opening partner. In came Ian Gardiner, elevated to No 3, and the two batsmen put their heads down to ensure the home team’s score kept pace with their visitors’.

It looked increasingly likely the pair would see out the innings, scoring off almost every bad ball. Fenton duly notched up his half-century, with Gardiner devastated to be dismissed for 30, just two runs short of a century partnership.

Fenton continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and received good support from Bob Wilkinson, who showed intent by sending his first legal delivery to the boundary for four.

Marchmont’s fielders were having as much trouble with the wet ball and tricky underfoot conditions as their hosts had had, spilling several catches and being dogged by misfields.

The game was finely poised when Fenton was bowled for 75 by Alfie Hall, on 2-34. However, when Blaine Gillie joined Wilkinson, the pair continued to score with little difficulty, and it was Gillie who hit the winning run with a pull shot to the leg side.

Selkirk travel to Haddington this coming Saturday, and they will be hoping to follow up their highest run chase at Philiphaugh in 10 years in their current league with further success.

Gala firsts’ ESCA championship game away to Heriot’s seconds on Saturday was abandoned due to adverse weather.

The Borderers finished on 223 for three from 40 overs but didn’t get the chance to bowl against their hosts at Goldenacre.

Pro Upul Indrasiri hit his way to 78 not out, with Sid Ponneri getting a half-century and Finlay Rutherford falling just two short of that milestone with 48.