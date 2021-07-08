Rain stops play on Borderer Blair's big day

Blair Ruthven (pictured by Blair McBurnie)

And although he’s not quite reached double figures in his personal innings yet, Blair Ruthven, nine, enjoyed an unforgettable moment on Saturday, filling in as a fielder for St Boswells after they found themselves a man short for

their ESCA Division Three match at Buccleuch Park against Hawick and Wilton.

Unfortunately, rain forced the match – and Blair’s big day – to be cut short after an hour, following a good performance by the St Boswells bowlers.

The St Boswells father and son cricketing duo of Blair Ruthven and dad Scott (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The hosts, with five wins from five so far to their credit, batted first and reached 35 for 6 after 12 overs before play had to be stopped during Hawick’s innings.