Rain stops play on Borderer Blair's big day
They like to start their cricketers playing at an early age in St Boswells.
And although he’s not quite reached double figures in his personal innings yet, Blair Ruthven, nine, enjoyed an unforgettable moment on Saturday, filling in as a fielder for St Boswells after they found themselves a man short for
their ESCA Division Three match at Buccleuch Park against Hawick and Wilton.
Unfortunately, rain forced the match – and Blair’s big day – to be cut short after an hour, following a good performance by the St Boswells bowlers.
The hosts, with five wins from five so far to their credit, batted first and reached 35 for 6 after 12 overs before play had to be stopped during Hawick’s innings.
Blair, 10 in September, has a mentor in his cricket career as dad Scott also plays for St Boswells – and the latter managed to catch Hawick batsman Ryan Johnston out for a duck in one of the last passages of play before the prolonged shower started.