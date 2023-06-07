Kelso third in table after derby win at Selkirk

Kelso skipper Greg Davidson, left with Selkirk counterpart Greg Fenton (Pic: John Smail)

​Kelso skipper Greg Davidson (4-24) and his brother Callum (3-8) proved a potent double act with the ball, the latter’s deceptive spin-bowling bringing the home team’s run rate down to a trickle.

Selkirk’s top-scorer was teenage all-rounder Kieran Toor with 29, and only three other home batsmen managed to reach double figures – Muhammed Bilal (19), Harry Murphy (18) and Blaine Gillie (15 not out).

At the end of their 40 overs, Selkirk had managed to amass a total of 128 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Mirroring their opponents’ early travails at the crease, Kelso also soon found themselves in difficulties in their innings.

Selkirk bowlers Michael Fenton (3-32) and Daniel Heard (1-31) dismissed the visitors’ openers in successive overs, with home vice-captain Kenny Paterson (1-21) also taking a wicket.

It was left to the Tweedsiders’ talented number three batsman, Australian Jack Recourt, to steady the ship with a well-constructed and patient innings of 51.

He was well supported by his fellow Aussie Jono Connelly (29no) and Callum Dedekind (14no), who steered Kelso to victory with just under six overs to spare, the visitors finishing on 129-5.

That result leaves Kelso third in the East of Scotland Cricket Association’s division two, on 90 points, and Selkirk seventh, on 76.

As luck would have it, the Selkirk and Kelso teams lock horns again at Philiphaugh this Thursday in a Border T20 Cup fixture with a 6pm start.

The Souters are at home to sixth-placed Westquarter and Redding in the league this coming Saturday and Kelso are on the road at second-placed Clackmannan County.

Hawick and Wilton are fourth in division three, with 89 points, after beating Marchmont’s seconds at home on Saturday, and St Boswells are eighth, on 59, after losing away to Murrayfield Dafs seconds.

Gala are third in the championship, on 65, after beating Carlton’s seconds at home at the weekend.