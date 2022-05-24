In photos: Samantha Kinghorn and Allan Lamb help Kelso Cricket Club celebrate 200th anniversary

Interim Cricket Scotland chairperson Sue Strachan also gave a speech at the club’s bicentenary dinner, held – belatedly due to coronavirus restrictions last year – at the town’s Borders Events Centre, and retired St Boswells vet Nigel Brown umpired proceedings.

The club, formed in 1821, are the oldest of their kind in Scotland, and almost 400 guests turned out to help them mark having notched up a double cntury, including current and former players, cricketers from opposition teams around Scotland and Northumberland and supporters.

Gordon wheelchair athlete Kinghorn’s speech was an account of her personal story and career so far, including winning a bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Paralympics, as she seeks further medals at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games and 2024’s Paris Paralympics.

Ex-England captain Lamb, a regular visitor to Kelso for fishing, recounted anecdotes from an international career alongside the likes of Ian Botham and David Gower yielding just short of 500 caps between 1982 and 1992.

The evening’s speeches were complemented by a summary of the history of the club given by their president, Jack Ker, prompting a vote of thanks from chairman Stevie Patterson.

Local historian David Welsh also supplied information boards providing stories, facts and details of notable events over the last 200 years, including copies of the original scorebooks of the two games played by Kelso against England XIs in 1857 and 1859 at Shedden Park.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Kelso Cricket Club would like to thank all of those who attended or supported our dinner and our wider bicentenary celebrations. We would also like to welcome all down to the club this summer as our junior and adult teams continue to build upon the remarkable history of the oldest cricket club in Scotland.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

