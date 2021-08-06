Gala reach first Scottish T20 final while recapturing top league slot

Sid Ponneri scored well with the bat for Gala (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The Braw Lads are due to face top Premiership side Forfarshire at Arbroath CC this Sunday in the semi-finals, with the winners playing either Carlton or Ferguslie in the final later that day.

Gala got off to a great start against Dumfries as Jamie Crooks (23) and professional Upul Indrasiri (53) put on 64 for the first wicket.

Josh Irvine (12) and Jack Halls (18) supported Indrasiri, who scored eight fours in his 38-ball half-century as Gala ended on 144 for five wickets from their 20 overs. Brockwell (2 for 15) was the pick of the Dumfries bowlers.

Dumfries also got off to a flying start, knocking 22 off their first two overs.

But the first wicket fell with the score on 24 and wickets continued to tumble, with Dumfries ending up 105 for eight wickets from their 20 overs.

Top bowlers for Gala were Halls (2 for 9), Seb Loumeau (2 for 11) and Robbie Irvine (2 for 21).

Meanwhile, Gala moved to the top of the Championship again with a tense win the day before over previous league leaders Carlton 2nds.

Gala made a competitive total of 202 for 7, thanks to Sid Ponneri (45), Dinesh Tharanga (38 not out), Upul Indrasiri (33) and Graeme Ormiston (22 not out).

Tharanga and Ormiston put on a vital partnership of 60 to take the home side past 200 after they threatened to undo all their early good work.

Allardice (3 for 31) was top bowler for Carlton. Rain fell between innings, meaning they faced a revised target of 191 from 45 overs.

Carlton were up with the run rate throughout but continued to lose wickets at regularly intervals, with Scott Paterson (4 for 45) and Indrasiri (3 for 35) leading the way.

However, with over six overs left, Carlton only needed 17 runs to win, until captain Josh Irvine took an excellent catch from Paterson's bowling to seal victory.

Gala 2nds secured victory over Carlton 5ths to move into second in Division Seven.

Gala scored an excellent 196 for five from their 40 overs, thanks to a superb opening stand of 93 by Max Hastings (78) and John Imray (35).