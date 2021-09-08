Gala cricketers do double with T20 cup win against Selkirk

Gala's double-winning cricket team (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That victory at Meigle Park last Friday follows the Galashiels side securing their first-ever East of Scotland Cricket Association Championship title the weekend before thanks to a 149-run win at Marchmont on the final day of the season.

That victory was set up by opener Sid Ponneri amassing 109 runs not out, taking him past the 1,000 mark for first XI club runs in only his third season at Gala.

The Braw Lads were 27 for one from 3.2 overs against Selkirk, with Ponneri and Jamie Crooks both posting scores of 11.

Selkirk's Greg Fenton playing against Gala on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their opponents were 25 all out from 10.2 overs, thanks to Kris Mein taking four for 12, Josh Irvine taking three for nine and Dinesh Tharanga two for three.