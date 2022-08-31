Gala Cricket Club win to seal second straight title

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala players celebrate their title success (Pic courtesy of Gala Cricket Club)

Linlithgow chose to bowl first after winning the toss, and it looked a good decision as Gala struggled on a tricky wicket, slipping to 61 for three off 26 overs.

However, Gala managed to add 149 runs from the remaining 24 overs thanks to a captain’s knock by skipper Josh Irvine, who scored 76 off 69 balls, supported by Ridwan Khalia (45) and Finlay Rutherford (19).

In reply, Linlithgow were in trouble straight away and were reduced to 19 for six thanks to three wickets a piece for Scott Paterson and Dinesh Tharanga.

Jubilant Selkirk squad celebrate winning promotion (Pic by John Smail)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linlithgow finished on 81 mainly due to a knock of 47 by Rory Saunders, with Paterson ending up with superb figures of 5 for 16.

Gala now head to the East Premiership play off against Meigle this Saturday at Freuchie CC.

Gala’s league win followed a successful defence of the Borders 2020 Cup, after defeating Selkirk by 32 runs last Thursday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Selkirk secured promotion to East League Division 2 with a convincing victory over an understrength Melrose team at Huntlyburn.

Greg Fenton top scored for Selkirk by adding a mammoth 142 runs (Pic by Bill McBurnie)

The win – by 263 runs – sees Selkirk guarantee themselves a second-place finish in division three with one fixture to spare.

After playing 17 matches of their 18-game league campaign, the Philiphaugh side are sitting on 12 wins and five defeats, giving them an 80 per cent winning record.

On Saturday, the Souters were asked to bat first by home skipper Rowan Williams.

Selkirk openers Greg Fenton and Harry Murphy were to give the team a solid platform by laying the foundations for what was ultimately to prove a resounding success against their Borders rivals.

When Murphy departed for 16, skipper Greg Fenton upped the scoring rate and smashed a six to reach his 50.

Michael Fenton also looked likely to post a big score but dollied a catch to short cover, bringing Blaine Gillie to the wicket.

Gillie (19) partnered his captain well and was there to see him record his second century of the season.

After over two hours at the crease, Fenton was bowled by Conall Howard, finishing with 142 runs from 104 balls faced, including seven sixes and 11 fours.

David Gardiner added a rapid 32 runs to set the hosts a daunting target of 291.

As well as looking to secure promotion, individual accolades were on the line for Selkirk’s players.

Daniel Heard was looking to become the top wicket-taker in Division 3. It took him just five balls to get his first wicket and he eventually finished his spell with fine figures of 3-7.

However, these were not the day’s best bowling statistics, as Michael Fenton took 2-1 in his three overs and David Gardiner surpassed them both with 3-2 from 10 balls, taking a catch off his own bowling to end the match.

Selkirk host Melrose on Saturday, September 10 for a double-header T20 fixture against Milngavie CC, whose Borders tour also has a fixture against Gala at Meigle Park the next day.

Melrose were eventually all out for 27, and will want to forget this match as much as Selkirk’s players wanted to celebrate their achievement.

While Selkirk are celebrating a high finish after what has been a hugely rewarding campaign, it is a different story for Melrose who have finished in the lower reaches of the table.

They have ended bottom of the table with just three wins all season.

Despite some big scores elsewhere, Selkirk star Greg Fenton finished as top run-scorer in Division 3, while as things turned out Daniel Heard could have rested on Saturday and still have been the division’s top wicket-taker.

Michael Fenton ended the season in fifth place on both Division 3 lists, and was arguably the top all-rounder in Division 3.