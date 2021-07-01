Fenton and Banks inspire Selkirk CC to second straight capital city win

Greg Fenton

Marchmont 2s won the toss and put the visitors in to bat in their ESCA Division Three encoutner, reports Neil Gentleman.

Paterson (13) opened again on Saturday and saw off the opening bowlers before falling to Grainger (1-23) with the total at 26.

Banks and Fenton had little difficulty with bowling and hurtled to 128 before Fenton (73) was caught behind the wicket off the bowling of Prakash (2-36), who also removed Banks (40) two overs later.

Taking two quick wickets, Ahmed (2-17) finished with the best bowling figures but no more wickets were to fall.

The Souters ended with five batsmen reaching double figures for the first time this year, with Henderson (10) and Murphy (11) adding 20 valuable runs for a final total of 165 for 5.

M. Fenton (2-15) continued his excellent form with the ball, taking two wickets in his first three overs.

He was, however, out-performed by Banks (4-15), who caused problems for all batsmen and took the important wicket of Cherry (33), who top-scored for Marchmont.

Heard (2-9) repaid his teammates for missing the game last week with a diving catch at square leg to remove Chetty and then duly finished off the tail.

Great catches were the order of the day. Murphy, low at first slip and wicket keeper Graham, down leg side, took high-quality catches but they were outdone by G. Fenton, who caught three on the day.

On his debut, McNeill didn’t feature with the bat. However, the Yorkshireman had a juggle at point and held on to remove Prakash.