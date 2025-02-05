​Dan’s the man for job of captain at Selkirk Cricket Club

Daniel Heard bowling for Selkirk in last season’s match against Boroughmuir (Photo: John Smail)

​Opening bowler Daniel Heard has been named as Selkirk’s captain for the coming cricket season.

​That appointment was confirmed at the Philiphaugh club’s annual general meeting for 2025, held last Friday.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to work towards, so I’m really pleased at being given this opportunity,” said Heard.

The 30-year-old will be supported in his role by new vice-captains Rory Banks and Greg Fenton, both former skippers themselves.

Kenny Paterson continues as team manager.

Heard began his cricketing career playing for Selkirk Colts XI but after being diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 16, he was left unable to take part in any sporting activity for a four-year period.

Since being given the all-clear, however, he has been an ever-present for the Philiphaugh side.

Selkirk finished mid-table in the East of Scotland Cricket Association’s division three last year, in sixth place on 202 points from 16 fixtures, making them the region’s top dogs in that ten-team league, with St Boswells ending up bottom and Hawick and Wilton one place above them.

Heard is now hoping to build on the work of his predecessor as captain, Michael Fenton, as 2025’s cricket season approaches, saying: “Hopefully all the boys will get stuck in again and we’ll see how far that takes us in the new campaign.

“We have plenty of experienced players in the side, plus some talented up-and-coming youngsters, so the signs are encouraging.”

Members attending Friday’s AGM paid tribute to two club stalwarts, president and treasurer Roger Arnold and secretary Neil Gentleman.

Both are stepping down from those posts but have agreed to continue in the roles of property and field convener and junior cricket convener respectively.

Alison Scott will take over as the club’s new treasurer, Drew Dickson was appointed membership secretary, Rory Banks becomes match secretary and John Smail returns as sponsorship convener.

Joyce Wright and Gary Haldane continue as committee members and Anne Fernie, Trish Banks, Michael Jaffray, Chris Highton and Adrian Kentleton were all appointed to the new committee.

ESCA cricket fixtures for 2025 are expected to be published on Monday, March 3.