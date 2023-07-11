Selkirk captain Greg Fenton scored 30 runs for hosts (Library pic)

The visitors had turned up with only 10 players for the match at Philiphaugh, not convinced that the game would survive the forecast thunder storms.

However, it was Dunfermline & Carnegie who prospered either side of a downpour to head back to Fife with full points.

They can thank their hosts for the determination shown by home players to get the game completed, with a delay of over an hour between innings working in the Fifers’ favour.

Dunfermline won the toss and elected to bat and would benefit from the driest part of the day as opener Raja Khurram (26) punished the early bowling.

Jordan Reid took a brilliant diving catch at extra cover to remove Khurram in the 11th over, and two wickets following soon after gave Selkirk some momentum.

However, Vasu Reddy (63) had found his range and was scoring easily, moving the total beyond 100 runs with 15 overs to come.

Reddy signed off with a straight drive over the boundary for 6 (falling to Gregor Robbie on the next ball he faced). There were a few dropped catches to reflect upon and 146 was looking like a tough challenge with a downpour at the break slowing the outfield further.

The visitors were reluctant to take the field for the Selkirk innings, with bowlers cautious about the underfoot conditions. Their uncertainty was quickly forgotten as a strong LBW appeal was confirmed by the umpire to remove in-form opener Greg Fenton (30).

Selkirk’s top order then struggled to score runs, taking just 10 runs from nine overs following the captain’s dismissal.

With five ducks on the day, the Souters never looked likely to reach their target and the game was done within 30 overs as George Olney (5-7) picked off the lower order, taking an incredible four wickets in seven balls. With the delays caused by the weather, the last wicket didn’t fall until 8pm as Selkirk were all out for 86.

