Michael Fenton made an impressive comeback display

Batting first, Selkirk reached 145-6 in their allotted overs.

Skipper Greg Fenton and his brother Michael each scored 37 runs on a good day for the siblings, while Ian Gardiner top scored with 39 and Kieran Toor hit 16.

Hawick’s best bowler was Charlie Welsh, who took two wickets for 25 runs.

In reply, Hawick & Wilton were dismissed for just 50 runs, their top scorers being Justin Tait and Morgan Tait, each of whom collected 13 runs.

It was a particularly satisfying night for Selkirk all-rounder Michael Fenton, making his comeback appearance after four weeks sidelined by injury.

Opening the bowling, he took four wickets for only nine runs in what was a hugely impressive performance by the player.

Selkirk's other wicket-takers on the night were Ryan Legge (2-5), Jamie Hughes (1-6), Alex Beveridge (1-3), Ashley Robertson (1-4) and Gregor Robbie (1-0).

Highlight of the evening was a brilliant one-handed catch off his own bowling by, you’ve guessed it, man-of-the-match Michael Fenton.