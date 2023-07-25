Cricket: Michael Fenton stars as Selkirk beat Hawick & Wilton in Border T20 Cup
Batting first, Selkirk reached 145-6 in their allotted overs.
Skipper Greg Fenton and his brother Michael each scored 37 runs on a good day for the siblings, while Ian Gardiner top scored with 39 and Kieran Toor hit 16.
Hawick’s best bowler was Charlie Welsh, who took two wickets for 25 runs.
In reply, Hawick & Wilton were dismissed for just 50 runs, their top scorers being Justin Tait and Morgan Tait, each of whom collected 13 runs.
It was a particularly satisfying night for Selkirk all-rounder Michael Fenton, making his comeback appearance after four weeks sidelined by injury.
Opening the bowling, he took four wickets for only nine runs in what was a hugely impressive performance by the player.
Selkirk's other wicket-takers on the night were Ryan Legge (2-5), Jamie Hughes (1-6), Alex Beveridge (1-3), Ashley Robertson (1-4) and Gregor Robbie (1-0).
Highlight of the evening was a brilliant one-handed catch off his own bowling by, you’ve guessed it, man-of-the-match Michael Fenton.
As the fixtures continue to come thick and fast, today (Thursday), the Souters travel to take on Peebles County at The Gytes in a T20 match, while on Saturday the club travels to face Tranent and Preston Village at the Polwarth Oval on East League Division 2 business.