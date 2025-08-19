71-run victory in final earns cup for Selkirk cricketers

“It was a real team performance,” said winning captain Daniel Heard.

“It’s a great achievement to go through the tournament unbeaten, and to win the trophy for the first time in front of our own supporters makes it even more special.”

Batting first, the Souters got off to a high-scoring start, with openers Greg Fenton, racking up 55, and Todd Dekker, adding 31, together accumulating 11 runs per over to put on 60 for the first wicket.

Michael Fenton, the home team’s No 3 batter, put in an equally positive performance, hitting 35 off 23 balls, including two sixes.

Bob Wilkinson and Ian Gardiner, with 18 and 15 respectively, kept the scoreboard ticking over, and by the end of 20 overs Selkirk had reached 180-7.

The visitors’ wicket-takers were Niall Burns with three for 25 runs, Alfie Pace on two for 35 and Aarad Ajmal on 2/38.

Needing to score at nine runs an over to match their hosts’ total, Peebles County’s openers were unable to break the stranglehold imposed by Selkirk’s bowling attack.

The early run-out of Jordan Chatt, thanks to an exceptional piece of fielding by Greg Fenton, proved to be the only Peebles County wicket to fall in the match.

Peter Caddick, with 41 not out, and Kevin Bunton, on 55 not out, saw out the remaining 15 overs to frustrate the home bowlers’ hopes of more dismissals, but with their visitors’ run-rate limited to 4.4 an over, no further wickets were required for victory.

With visibility on the pitch rapidly deteriorating, the visitors ended their innings on 109/1, allowing the home team to celebrate a 71-run win.

Though they’d never lifted the Border T20 Cup before, they were nine-time winners of its predecessor, the Border Knock-out Cup, staged from 1959 to 2007.

Making up the rest of Selkirk’s cup-winning team were Liam Skeldon, Lewis McCulloch, Gregor Borthwick, Shaun Wilkinson and Blaine and Michael Gillie.

1 . SELKIRK TEAM WITH CUP.jpg Selkirk’s Border T20 Cup-winning team of, back from left, Ian Gardiner, Bob Wilkinson, Liam Skeldon, Lewis McCulloch, Greg Fenton, Blaine Gillie and Todd Dekker with, front, Gregor Borthwick, Michael Fenton, Daniel Heard, Shaun Wilkinson and Michael Gillie (Photo: John Smail) Photo: John Smail Photo Sales

2 . Selkirk v Peebles County Selkirk beating Peebles County in 2025’s Border T20 Cup final at Philiphaugh on Friday (Photo: John Smail) Photo: John Smail Photo Sales

3 . Selkirk v Peebles County Selkirk beating Peebles County in 2025’s Border T20 Cup final at Philiphaugh on Friday (Photo: John Smail) Photo: John Smail Photo Sales

4 . Selkirk v Peebles County Ian Gardiner in action for Selkirk as they beat Peebles County in 2025’s Border T20 Cup final at Philiphaugh on Friday (Photo: John Smail) Photo: John Smail Photo Sales