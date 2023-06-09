News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

13-year-old debutant helps Selkirk’s cricketers earn draw in cup tie

Selkirk under-14 cricket captain Gregor Borthwick made his debut for the Souters’ senior side last night, June 8, at the age of 13 as they played out a draw at home to Kelso in the Border T20 Cup.
By John Smail
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Gregor Borthwick being congratulated on making his senior debut for Selkirk at the age of 13 versus Kelso last night by skipper Greg Fenton (Photo: John Smail)Gregor Borthwick being congratulated on making his senior debut for Selkirk at the age of 13 versus Kelso last night by skipper Greg Fenton (Photo: John Smail)
Gregor Borthwick being congratulated on making his senior debut for Selkirk at the age of 13 versus Kelso last night by skipper Greg Fenton (Photo: John Smail)

In one of the closest finishes seen at Philiphaugh in many a year, the hosts needed seven runs off the final over to overhaul their visitors’ total of 140.

The result hung in the balance right up to the last ball, with the Souters requiring three runs for victory at that point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gregor Robbie, brought into the home side as a late replacement, was only able to hit two runs with a well-struck shot, however, leaving the game tied.

Australian wicket-keeper Jackson Recourt top-scored for Kelso with a knock of 63, supported by Callum Dedekind’s 39 not out.

Most Popular

The highlight of the night for the home team came in the fourth over of Kelso’s innings, when Borthwick took an athletic catch on the extra cover boundary to dismiss Kelso opener Jono Connelly, who last Sunday scored a century against Elgin.

Daniel Heard took two wickets for Selkirk, with Michael Fenton and John Henderson taking one apiece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Selkirk openers Greg Fenton (45) and Kieran Toor (16) got the home team off to a flying start, with solid backing coming from Michael Fenton (26), Blaine Gillie (24) and Ian Gardiner (15).

CAPTION

Thirteen-year old Gregor Borthwick is congratulated on his SENIOR debut by Selkirk skipper Greg Fenton. (Photo – JOHN SMAIL)

Related topics:SelkirkKelsoPhiliphaugh