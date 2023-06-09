Gregor Borthwick being congratulated on making his senior debut for Selkirk at the age of 13 versus Kelso last night by skipper Greg Fenton (Photo: John Smail)

In one of the closest finishes seen at Philiphaugh in many a year, the hosts needed seven runs off the final over to overhaul their visitors’ total of 140.

The result hung in the balance right up to the last ball, with the Souters requiring three runs for victory at that point.

Gregor Robbie, brought into the home side as a late replacement, was only able to hit two runs with a well-struck shot, however, leaving the game tied.

Australian wicket-keeper Jackson Recourt top-scored for Kelso with a knock of 63, supported by Callum Dedekind’s 39 not out.

The highlight of the night for the home team came in the fourth over of Kelso’s innings, when Borthwick took an athletic catch on the extra cover boundary to dismiss Kelso opener Jono Connelly, who last Sunday scored a century against Elgin.

Daniel Heard took two wickets for Selkirk, with Michael Fenton and John Henderson taking one apiece.

In reply, Selkirk openers Greg Fenton (45) and Kieran Toor (16) got the home team off to a flying start, with solid backing coming from Michael Fenton (26), Blaine Gillie (24) and Ian Gardiner (15).

