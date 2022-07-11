Borderer Megan Reid out to box clever at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Borders boxer Megan Reid will be competing at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Photo: Jeff Holmes)

The Duns 32-year-old first strapped on a pair of boxing gloves while serving in the British Army in her 20s, meaning she was years behind her sporting rivals from the start.

Now, though, she ranks among the top five boxers in her class in the world as she gets ready to join Team Scotland in the West Midlands.

“A lot of people think that because they’ve not started something young, you can’t get where you want to be,” said Reid. “I’ve proven that it can be done and there is no age limit on it.

“When I started believing in myself and realising that I could go far in a boxing career, that is when I got my head down and started training hard.

“I had never put on a pair of gloves before I was 23 and look where I am now.

“People shouldn’t be scared to get into it and give it everything they have got.”

Crowned Scottish champion for the first time in 2019, the Edinburgh-born boxer represented her country at boxing’s 2018 and 2019 world championships, and her latest result was a 17th place in the women’s lightweight class in May at this year’s world championships in Turkey.

She has also served as captain of the Army boxing team and was the first elite female champion to come out of the capital’s Leith Victoria Boxing Club.

Reid credits her military background with instilling in her the discipline she’s needed to prosper in the boxing ring.

“Discipline has been the key for me,” she said. “Being in the Army teaches you the value of hard work, a lot of tough training sessions and not seeing your family. It all pays off in the end.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the Army. They’ve given me the support I’ve needed to go full-time, releasing me from work when I’ve needed it.

“If I didn’t have boxing, I don’t know what I would have done.”

The only female boxer representing Team Scotland, Reid says she has no shortage of role models when it comes to the highest level of the sport, citing Pembrokeshire’s Lauren Price, an Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, and County Wicklow’s Katie Taylor.

“You look at Lauren and Katie and they’re up there with the best in the world,” said Reid.

“It’s great to see that it’s possible for women to be the biggest stars. It’s massively inspiring.”

This summer, Team Scotland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, will be made up of more than 250 athletes, all out to return north of Hadrian’s Wall with medals to show for their efforts.

“We all want a gold medal around our necks, but I just want to put in a good performance and enjoy it,” said Reid.

“They only come around every day four years and I’m just looking forward to it.”