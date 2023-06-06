Anniversary show a big hit, say Galashiels Boxing Club

Aqeel Aziz, of Galashiels Boxing Club, winning his senior 71kg bout against Chirnside's Jack Grant by unanimous decision at the former's club's tenth-anniversary home show (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

​Celtic Box Cup 75kg champion Jack Grieve, another of the club’s success stories, was also on the bill and his fight against Liam Henry, of Dumbarton’s D-Unit Boxing Club, was judged to be the bout of the night in front of a sellout crowd at Galashiels Volunteer Hall.

Grieve emerged victorious from that face-off by unanimous decision despite sustaining a cut near his left eye following an accidental clash of heads early on.

Aqeel Aziz was named home boxer of the night after seeing off Jack Grant, of Chirnside Boxing Club, in their senior 71kg Borders derby, also by unanimous decision.

A schoolboy 35kg bout at Galashiels Boxing Club's tenth-anniversary show being won by Hawick's Ivan Watson against Kamryn Talbot, of Motherwell's Keir Hardie Boxing Club, by split decision (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Elite 86kg champion Swaney’s bout against Kaveh Aziz, of East Kilbride’s EK Boxing Academy, was the main event on the night and it went the way of the hosts’ man by split decision.

Fellow Gala boxers Sam Brown and Alex Sime also notched up victories, the former winning his schoolboy 66kg bout versus Robbie Shanks, of Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club, after it was halted in round one and the latter getting a split decision against Joshua Cullen, of Springhill Boxing Club in Shotts, in their junior 72kg bout.

Coach Steven Ross was delighted by how the evening went, saying: “Overall, the event was a great success, and we look forward to seeing more from these talented boxers in the future.

“It was a brilliant night for the club, and the boxers were especially thrilled to compete in front of their home crowd.

A schoolboy 66kg bout at Galashiels Boxing Club's tenth-birthday home show being won by the hosts' Sam Brown versus Robbie Shanks, of Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

“The town always shows incredible support for our boxers, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer on our talented athletes.”

Nine other bouts were contested and they saw the hosts’ schoolboy 35kg champion Maycock lose to Zak Macaulay, of Glasgow’s Rob Roy Boxing Club, by split decision; Gala’s Raees Aziz’s schoolboy 42kg bout versus Rob Roy’s Ayan Akram go his opponent’s way by unanimous decision; Ivan Watson, of Hawick Boxing Club, winning his schoolboy 35kg fight against Kamryn Talbot, of Motherwell’s Keir Hardie Boxing Club, by split decision; a junior 57kg bout go the way of Chirnside’s AJ Cook against Dunfermline Boxing Club’s James Travers by unanimous decision; Hawick’s Max Vevers lose a schoolboy 35kg bout to Keir Hardie’s Jack Ross by unanimous decision; a schoolboy 52kg bout won by Zac Dillon, of Edinburgh’s Royal Boxing Club, versus Rob Roy’s Logan Higgins by unanimous decision; a schoolboy 45kg bout between Braiden Crooksten, of West Lothian’s Fauldhouse Boxing Club, and Hawick’s Liam Rutherford go the former’s way by unanimous decision; a senior 65kg bout go the way of Kieran Brown, of Falkirk Boxing Club, up against Jack Sutherland, of Loanhead’s Mactaggart Scott Boixing Club, by unanimous decision, and a senior 80kg bout between Leith Boxing Club’s Robert Muir and Gala’s Jack Noble won by the visitor by split decision.

Ring announcer for the night was Greg Houston.