Borders tennis club named as best in Scotland at award ceremony

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club coaches Lesley Thomas, left, and Kate Bull with their Tennis Scotland award for club of the year (Pic: Neil Hanna)

​Kelso Orchard Tennis Club landed the prize for club of the year at Tennis Scotland’s latest annual awards, beating two other contenders shortlisted, Dunblane Sports Club and Giffnock Tennis Club.

They will now go on to compete for the Lawn Tennis Association’s Great Britain-wide title.

Lesley Thomas, head coach at the Poynder Place club, is delighted to have received that recognition, saying: “It is very exciting to be acknowledged for the work we have been doing in the community, taking tennis out to all.”

It was the club’s outreach work with young and old that won them that award, having boosted their membership to beyond the 100 mark by recruiting more juniors via come-and-try festivals and, at the other end of the age spectrum, also holding sessions in old folks’ home to encourage interest in the sport.

Treasurer and fellow coach Kate Bull explained: “We’ve been in all the primary schools in Kelso and all the catchment-area ones in the villages around as well, offering free tennis either after school or at lunchtime

“We’ve been in care homes too, offering tennis to those affected by dementia in their own environment.

“We identified key groups we wanted to target and that’s been really successful.

“We’re really chuffed as a club to be recognised for the work we’ve done in our community.”

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds applauded the club’s award-winning achievements, saying: “Congratulations to Kelso Orchard Tennis Club.

“They came up against tough competition but were a deserving winner in our club of the year category at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2024.

“We want to offer our thanks to them and all the individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to further the growth and development of tennis in Scotland.

“With an all-time high club membership, increasing participation and record entries at competitions, we have real momentum in Scottish tennis and, as we celebrate the many successes of 2023, we look forward to the rest of this year with huge confidence.