Athlete Ewan hails post-injury improvement

Ewan in action Scottish Relay Championships

Back from two years of serious injury and change of coach, Ewan Purves is quickly improving.

With Personal Bests being set at nearly every competition this year. Ewan has been climbing the national rankings in the UK and Scotland.

Representing the Glasgow Jaguars recently in the National League in Derby he smashed his 800mtrs time lowering it to 1.53 having only run 3 800s this year and none since 2022 and then 3hrs later lowered his 400mtr time to 48.60 taking him to 11th in Scotland.

The big improvements have come from being coached by a professional coach who picked up the pieces from being over trained and consistently picking up muscle injuries. Coaching ability at this level is very hard to find and sometimes can be more luck to find the correct coach.

Ewan Purves for Glasgow Jaguars in Derby

You get to find out only when issues arise and Ewan nearly walked away from the sport he loves due to his previous coach turning his back on Ewan.

A source said: "It proves you have to stick with it and never give up. And never to listen to doubters. From this point no one knows where the journey will take Ewan but one things for sure, he won’t quit."