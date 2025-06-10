A day to remember as local inclusive rugby club competes in nationwide festival

Local inclusive rugby club, Borders Clan, enjoyed a day to remember as they participated at the fourth Scottish Building Society Inclusive Festival.

For the first time, the celebration of inclusive rugby was held at Hive Stadium, Edinburgh, welcoming teams from across Scotland, including Strathmore Clan, Edinburgh Rugby Inclusive Team, Ayrshire Clan, and Borders Clan.

The festival followed a round-robin format, allowing each team to play against each other and with the teams using the same facilities as the full-time team, they each got a taste of what it would be like to be a professional rugby player.

Inclusive rugby brings together both able-bodied players and individuals with physical or learning disabilities, playing side-by-side as unified teams. The multi-gender format promotes teamwork and inclusivity and proudly demonstrates that rugby is a sport for all.

Border Clan player in action at Hive Stadium

The tournament was established by Scottish Building Society and Edinburgh Rugby to spotlight grassroots rugby and highlight the exceptional work being done by inclusive teams across the country. Following the day’s matches, players and coaches were joined by Edinburgh Rugby stars Luke Crosbie and Harry Paterson, who hosted a lively Q&A session, sharing insights and encouragement with participants.

During the sell-out Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster fixture, the victorious Edinburgh Rugby Inclusive Team, were invited to take a lap of honour around the pitch. Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, presented the winning trophy to the team in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Paul Denton, CEO of Scottish Building Society, said: “It was my pleasure to present Edinburgh Rugby Inclusive Team with their trophy, you can really see how much it means to the players and their families. The event is a brilliant way for players from teams across Scotland to come together and showcase their talents in a safe and positive environment, with many friendships being made along the way.”

Brian Smith, coach of Edinburgh Rugby Inclusive Team, said: “It's never lost on everyone here how much the support of Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Building Society benefits us. This is the first time the tournament has been held in the Hive, seeing how much it means to all the teams to play on the same pitch as they watch the pro team play on is brilliant, it means the world to them.”