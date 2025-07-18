These photos take you back a quarter of a century to show the nation’s best-loved places to eat at the time.

Celebrity chefs and some famous diners, from DJs to footballers, feature in this retro photo gallery, which also shows the hard-working staff who contributed to the restaurants’ success.

Some of the restaurants pictured are still going strong, but many have sadly closed over the intervening years.

Have you dined at any of these places, and which lost restaurant from the 90s would you most like to see reopen? Let us know in the comments section.

McEwan's - Lesley McEwan at McEwan's The Mugwump restaurant on Stafford Street, Edinburgh, in 1999

Sarti - Sarti Italian restaurant, on Bath Street, Glasgow, pictured in 1999