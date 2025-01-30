Wait until you see the price of this Kenwood Stand Mixer reduced by Amazon

The Kenwood Chef has been used by millions of people since the 1940s | Kenwood

A kitchen appliance that has graced the kitchens of the UK for generations is currently half price on Amazon

With a design that has changed very little since the 1960s, the Kenwood Stand Mixer is a kitchen appliance you could easily get away with calling "iconic".

Their history dates back to the 1940s, when a chap called Kenneth Wood set out to invent a mixer that would mix, whisk, juice and blend a bowl full of ingredients and the design template went on to become the Kenwood Chef, which has been whizzing away in kitchens for 75 years.

Although the shape is basically identical to the devices sold in huge numbers throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the modern Kenwood Chefs have much more power, they're more efficient, and you can even get a version with a touch-screen that brings up step-by-step recipes.

But the one we've spotted on Amazon, currently on a limited-time deal, is the design classic, the Chef XL.

And you might be surprised by how much these appliances cost. If you want the all-singing all-dancing app-based version, you'd be looking at well over £1,000. And even the more straight-forward Chef XL workhorse is usually priced at £479.99.

For a short time you could have picked one up on the Kenwood website for £266.39 thanks to a sale, but it quickly went out of stock at that price.

It is, however, an offer that's 32% claimed as we write this, and we expect them to sell out fast.

In case you've never used one before, it's quite simply one of the best mixers on the market. And, more importantly, its price is justified by the fact you'll probably never need to buy another one. They're built to last a lifetime, literally.

Amazon's Chef XL comes with a range of accessories, including a 6.7-litre bowl, a dough tool, splashguard, whisk, and that evocative "K"-shaped beater.

If you want the ultimate kitchen tool, snap one up now before the deal ends. You won't regret it.