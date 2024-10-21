Unmissable air fryer deal: This family air fryer is less than half its original price

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer and air fryer expert Gareth Butterfield has spotted an amazing deal on a top-spec air fryer

Every now and again a deal comes along that's too good to miss. Really decent family-sized air fryers can cost in excess of £200 - like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, for example.

It's a £269.99 air fryer with a clever drawer that can be divided up to take separate portions, or used as a single drawer for a large joint of meat, for example.

There aren't many like this on the market, but Instant, a well-known brand in the air fryer world, has a very similar appliance called the Vortex Plus Versazone.

It has an 8.5-litre basket that can be split into a dual basket, and all the individual modes and presets you'd expect from a £219.99 air fryer.

The Instant VersaZone Dual Air FryerThe Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer
The Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer | Amazon

And we've found one with a massive discount. If you follow this link to the Debenhams website the online retailer has an Instant Vortex Plus Versazone air fryer lurking away for just £104.99.

That makes it the cheapest on the market. There's a good deal on John Lewis at the moment, but it's still £15 more at £119.99.

For just over your £100 you'll get eight functions including bake, roast grill and air fry, and digital controls including a sync system that will ensure your portions are perfect at the same time.

The basket divides up into two zones with separate controls and there's a digital message bar which makes timing food so much easier.

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer does have a larger drawer, at 10.4 litres, but it's a larger appliance, so it'll take up more space. It also has just seven functions, rather than eight.

So this seems like a perfect air fryer for people who regularly need to feed a family, especially if their budget doesn't quite stretch to Ninja.

Just bear in mind delivery can take up to seven days, if you select the free option. Standard 3-5 day delivery is £3.99, and express delivery is £4.99.

Related topics:BoostFoodPeopleDebenhamsJohn LewisBudgetair fryersair fryerTechKitchensNinja
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice