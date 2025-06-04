Our pick of the top 10 UK festival lifesavers for 2025 – from power banks to pop-up tents, all selected for value and practicality. | National World

From waterproof speakers to instant-pitch tents, these 10 affordable buys will make your 2025 UK festival experience smoother, cleaner and better equipped.

If you’re heading to a UK festival this summer, chances are you’ve already seen the price of a pint and mentally prepared yourself for four days of queueing, mud and questionable decisions. But when it comes to your kit, spending smart doesn’t have to mean spending big.

We’ve pulled together ten of the most useful, best-value bits of festival gear you can pack – whether it’s your first time in a field or you’re a veteran of Glasto, Boomtown or Kendal Calling. All are available from trusted UK retailers, and many have been road-tested by festival regulars.

Here are our 2025 festival lifesavers – from pop-up tents to wet wipes that won’t leave you feeling like you’ve washed in bin juice.

1. Quechua 2 Second Pop-Up Tent – £139.99

This is the ultimate tent for people who hate pitching tents. It genuinely takes seconds to set up, thanks to its automatic pop-up frame, and folds away into a flat disc that fits easily in a trolley or on your back. It’s roomy enough for two or snug for three, ventilated to reduce condensation, and has water-repellent outer fabric to handle light showers. Plus, it’s one of the few budget tents that doesn’t feel flimsy.

2. Mountain Warehouse Traveller 50 Sleeping Bag – £19.99

When temperatures dip at night, having a proper sleeping bag makes all the difference. This one from Mountain Warehouse is designed for summer use – it’s thin, lightweight and folds up small, making it ideal for travel. It comes in bright colours for easy identification and is made with breathable fabric that helps prevent overheating after a day in the sun (or the beer tent).

3. Lifesystems Intensity 300 LED Head Torch – £30

No one wants to be fumbling with a phone torch at 2am while trying to find their way back from the loos. This USB-rechargeable head torch keeps your hands free and throws out up to 300 lumens of clear, wide-angle light. It’s water-resistant, compact, and has multiple brightness settings – great for everything from reading in your tent to navigating muddy tracks.

4. Belkin 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank – £22.99

Your phone is your ticket, camera, group chat lifeline and flashlight, so keeping it charged is non-negotiable. This high-capacity Belkin power bank can deliver up to three full charges, with two USB ports and a sleek rose gold finish that makes it easy to spot in your bag. It’s robust, compact, and great value for a 20,000mAh model.

This no-water-needed wash kit from Pits & Bits is a festival staple – perfect for staying fresh without facing the shower queues. | Superdrug

5. Pits & Bits Filthy Festival Wash Kit – £9.99

Let’s be honest: the festival shower is rarely worth the queue. This hygiene kit from Superdrug is a game changer. It includes towel-off body wash, shampoo, and biodegradable wipes in a resealable bag. Designed specifically for festivals, it’s light, effective, and lets you stay semi-presentable without braving the communal cubicles.

6. Soltan Kids Once Sunscreen SPF50+ – £13

You’ll be out in the sun for hours, often without realising just how strong it is. This long-lasting SPF 50+ cream from Boots is ideal for all skin types, even sensitive. It’s water-resistant, easy to apply, and doesn’t leave that sticky white residue that clings to your clothes. One application lasts up to eight hours, even with dancing and sweat involved.

7. Peter Storm Packable Waterproof Jacket – £38

Festival weather is unpredictable at best. This lightweight waterproof from Millets folds neatly into its own pouch, making it ideal for throwing into your daypack. It’s breathable, fully taped, and comes in a range of colours. The perfect shield from sudden downpours without weighing you down when the sun comes back out.

Two campsite essentials: a powerful head torch for hands-free night missions and a waterproof speaker to keep the music going between sets. | National World

8. Eurohike Folding Festival Trolley – £75

You’ll thank yourself for this within minutes of arriving. Designed to handle grass, gravel and festival tracks, this sturdy folding trolley makes it easy to lug your tent, backpack, crates and sleeping bag from the car park to your pitch in one go. It collapses flat for storage and even has a handle with a good grip – crucial when you’re half-asleep on Monday morning and trying to pack up in a rush.

9. Three Rivers 3-in-1 Seat Cooler – £29

This clever bit of kit is part folding stool, part cooler bag, and part backpack. It’s strong enough to support a seated adult, folds up in seconds, and keeps drinks cold for hours. If you don’t fancy sitting on damp grass or queuing at overpriced bars all day, this is a very savvy buy.

10. JBL Go 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – £39.99

This small but mighty Bluetooth speaker is perfect for campsite hangouts. The new Go 4 model delivers upgraded sound and up to 7 hours of battery life, plus it’s waterproof, dustproof and comes in a punchy colour range. Whether you’re chilling between sets or hosting a tent party, it’s a guaranteed mood-lifter.

If you’re shopping for festival kit on a budget, it’s also worth checking out second-hand listings on Vinted or Facebook Marketplace – especially for one-use items like pop-up tents or camping chairs. Just remember to check everything works before you set off.

