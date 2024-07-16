Top toy deals: Perfect gifts for kids at bargain prices on Amazon Prime Day

Toys on offer this Amazon Prime Day. Picture: Amazon UK | Amazon UK

Amazon Prime day has arrived and for anyone with children in their lives, there are some great discounts on toys to be had with some items less than half price.

Whether you’ve got a loved one’s birthday coming up or you want start preparing for Christmas (it’s never too early is it?), there’s some great toy deals to be had on Amazon Prime Day. Here’s our pick of the best bargains available now.

Our picks for babies

The Melissa & Doug GO Tots Wooden Barnyard Tumble is 71% off at £11.09 (RRP: £37.99). This is a lovely developmental toy for babies and infants who are starting to explore the world, and they can roll, stack, and grasp while they learn about animals.

Or the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 Plush Puppy Wedge is a great tummy time toy, with a BPA-free teether, rattle and mirror to keep babies entertained. It’s 38% off at £23.99 (RRP: £38.99). This toy helps strengthen gross motor skills while engaging your baby’s senses and encouraging early pretend play.

Our picks for toddlers

The MEGA BLOKS First Builders ABC Learning Train is 71% off at £9.99 (RRP: £34.70). The set includes a musical train with three rolling wheelbases, and 57 big building blocks and special pieces, including all the letters of the alphabet. Perfect for children over the age of one, this is a great gift for toddlers.

This pop-up Rocket Ship Play Tent for Kids is 15% off, priced at £23.79 (RRP: £27.99). Your budding astronaut can let their imagination run wild and go on a space adventure with this pop up tent - and it will last for years to come as it’s suitable for kids up to 8.

Or the HOMCOM Kids Trike Toddler Tricycle is 18% off at £35.09 (RRP: £42.99). This tricycle is designed to grow with your kids, and it’s made with a sturdy steel frame and anti-pinch wheels, providing stability and peace of mind for parents. This trike is suitable from 18 months up to four years.

Our picks for preschoolers

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset comes with 27 accessories and 12 pots of Play-Doh. This is 40% off at £59.99 (RRP: £99.99). It features a soft serve machine and scooping station, Play-Doh tools and moulds, and realistic sounds, including the classic ice cream van jingles to the ‘cha-ching!’ of the toy register. A great gift for Play-Doh lovers.

There’s a huge deal on this Peppa Pig All Around Peppa’s Town Set with Adjustable Track - it’s 25% off at £49.99 (RRP: £66.99). The set includes a track with stops at a house, school or playground, and a car and Peppa Pig figure. It’s for ages three and up, and makes a great gift for preschoolers.

This lovely traditional BRIO World Deluxe Wooden Railway Set is 25% off at £175.49 (RRP: £210.89), and this fantastic set includes a cargo ferry, metro train and tons of other accessories to start building your own wooden train set world.

Our picks for kids

At 45% off, LEGO Friends Sea Rescue Playset with dolphin animal figures and a submarine is a great buy for £41 (RRP: £74.99). This set for over sevens is great for young eco-warriors who can help the characters collect litter from the ocean floor or water samples to analyse in the lab.

This K'NEX Creation Zone Building Set is 19% off at £17.84 (RRP: £21.89). This is a great construction set for over fives with 417 pieces and 50 building ideas to choose from including a dragon, swing ride, robot and more.

Or for a family game that children will love, try card game Kids Against Maturity, which is 45% off at £11.04 (RRP: £19.99). With age-appropriate toilet humour and funny innuendos for the adults, it can be enjoyed by all ages.

