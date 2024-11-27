This cosy portable fireplace costs less than £25 and warms up a room

The fireplace can sit in any room, giving off heat and setting a festive mood | Debenhams

Fill your room with festive flair and keep warm in the winter with this cute bargain fireplace

There's nothing quite like curling up in front of an open fire on a miserable winter's day. But not many of us have a fireplace in our front room.

Imagine, then, having a portable roaring fire crackling away that you can position on a coffee table. It certainly adds some festive sparkle.

It's fuelled by a pot of ethanol, and it doesn't produce any smoke or odour. But it does produce heat, so you'll need to be careful with pets and children.

But because it's freestanding, it can move around the house with you. So you can cosy up by it while you're watching a film, or it can act as a tabletop centrepiece for a family meal.

Debenhams says the fuel will last for around 70 minutes when filled up, and bioethanol fuel can be bought from most DIY stores, or online.

