The best time of day to buy something in the Amazon sale as Black Friday approaches

I have a decade of reporting on shopping and consumer news and Black Friday is the busiest time of year.

It has been widely reported that Black Friday takes place on 29 November, with Cyber Monday coming three days later. It is also widely known that Black Friday never actually begins on the day itself.

Amazon has already launched its Black Friday offering, while Currys, John Lewis, Very and more have already lined up Black Friday deals across the usual suspects. That includes Apple products, PS5 and Xbox consoles, Dyson Air Wraps and more big name brands.

It means Black Friday actually takes place across more than a week now as the holiday moves more online. But there are a couple of key times where the best deals and busiest shopping times can be found.

For the last few years the best time for the best Black Friday deals on Amazon take place at midnight before Black Friday itself. Amazon may have launched a host of deals already but it will be holding some back for the day and these can often be the biggest discounts on then most desirable products.

Thousands of deals will go live at midnight on Thursday 28 November here and that is the best time to see the entire Amazon Black Friday sale.

However, keep an eye out for between 7am and 10am. This is when Amazon sometimes drop a big TV deal. In 2022 it was a Fire TV for an ultra-low price and I actually bought one. It was a 43-inch Fire TV priced at just £150 and was the best bargain of the year. You will have to be quick for these deals because they are always limited in number.

The final time to get the best Black Friday deal is during the ‘golden hour’. This is the time of day when brands sell the most products and shoppers are most active. Amazon’s golden hour usually takes place between 8pm and 10pm in the evening each day leading up to Black Friday and on the day itself.

It makes sense that sellers will wait until the busiest times to release some of the best deals. These are the times when you should be checking things like ‘Lightning Deals’ on Amazon, which are deals that are time-limited and stop once time is up or stock sells out.

There is always a way around it and not have to worry about timings. Simply join Amazon Prime with a free trial here, add your desired items to a wish list and simply check that regularly to see if prices drop. It removes distractions and allows you to track only the items you actually want to buy for Black Friday.