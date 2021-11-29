Best Black Friday bargains for toys: Lego, Harry Potter, Paw Patrol

Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are on at most of the major UK retailers, such as Amazon, Aldi, Boots and Currys.

And with promises of supply chain issues, this year in particular it may be savvy to grab bargains early if there’s a particular product you’re looking for.

You’ll likely know the providence of Black Friday was in the US, where it marked the beginning of the Christmas sales season. Since 2010, it has been as much an event in the UK, and is now the biggest event of the sales year. It started on the 26 November, and today - 29 November - marks Cyber Monday, the final day of sales.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals now available 2021

Do you have a Christmas shopping list to contest with? You’ll be delighted to know there are bargains to be found at Amazon, Currys, Lego and French retailer La Redoute.

Our favourite bargains now available in Cyber Monday sales

Barbie FXG57 Malibu House Playset (was £149.99, £74.99) Barbie FXG57 Malibu House Playset £74.99 If you’ve a child 3 years or older, this Playhouse will be the Barbie accessory of their dreams. ​The 2 stories feature 6 rooms -- a kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom and outdoor patio -- plus transformation features make some rooms 2-in-1 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Konges Slojd Fabric Blocks in Dino (was £27.95, now 16.77) Konges Slojd Fabric Blocks in Dino (was £27.95, now 16.77) £16.77 These adorable soft blocks can be stacked, pushes over and the stacked again. There is a little squishy chewing leaf, tags to play with, soft mirrors, a bell inside that rings when shaken, a part that sounds crispy when touched and an embroidery patterned dinosaur surfaces - all to stimulate your baby’s senses. Buy now

Diamond Select Marvel Select Action Figure - Venom (was £29.99, now £24.99) Diamond Select Marvel Select Action Figure - Venom £24.90 With Venom 2 now in cinemas, elder kids will love this Venon action figure. This 7-inch scale action figure of symbiotic Spider-man foe Venom features 16 points of articulation and almost a dozen interchangeable parts, including hands, heads, a removable tongue, and a back attachment. Buy now

My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set (was £150, now £105) My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set (was £150, now £105) £105.00 If you’ve a wee one, this lovely wooden pastel kitchen will doubtlessly me played with for hours. Featuring cupboards, a hob, an oven and sink, there’s plenty of storage space, and a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools will allow them to pretend to be little chefs for hours. Ideal for imaginative play and developing fine motor skills. Buy now

Glow-In-The-Dark Fidget Spinner (was £9, now £2.80) Glow-In-The-Dark Fidget Spinner £2.80 Fidget spinners are all the rage on the playground, and this glow in the dark option is sure to delight. Addictive and portable. Buy now

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set (was 69.99, now £52) LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set £52.99 The Child - or Grogu - has been a fan favourite since the Mandolorian hit the Disney screens. This Lego set is ideal for an older child that adores Star Wars lore. Buy now

LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set - 71380 (was £50, now £29.99) LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set - 71380 £29.99 A delightful pairing of Lego and Nintendo’s Super Mario, this is perfect for young game designers. They can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Rocking Horse - Floral (was £100, now £75) Rocking Horse - Floral £75.00 A rocking horse is a classic child’s toy for good reason - and this is a beaut. Suitable for kids two years and over. Featuring a pretty blue and pink floral design with wooden rocking feet. With a lovely soft faux fur mane and tail. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Miko2: My Companion - Green (was £329, now £251.69) Miko2: My Companion - Green £250.00 We want this one! Ideal for kids ages 5 and up, Miko is a learning robot, designed to engage, educate, and entertain children. It’s nothing short of remarkable: capable of self initiating and holding conversations on topics of interest to the child. It also has a host of games and activities - regularly updated - to keep them entertained. Also, you can use it to hold video calls with your child. Just so cool. Buy now

Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset (was £80, now £40) Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset £40.00 Peppa Pig is nothing short of a phenomenon among toddlers. Fans will love this playset, which features Peppa’s Home and Garden Playset with furniture, Peppa’s Schoolhouse complete with School accessories, as well as an outdoor play area complete with slide. Also contains the classic red family car, helicopter, Peppa and George’s bikes, and even a road track. The figurines? Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Ferrari Inline Skate Black 34-38 (was £70, now £35) Ferrari Inline Skate Black 34-38 (was £70, now £35) £35.00 If your child is keen to become a roller skating speedster, what could be cooler than a pair of officially licensed Ferrari Inline Skates? The super high rebound PU wheels hold up well against the normal wear and tear of skating and also provide great traction and control. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jungle Play Mat (was £75. now £56.25) Jungle Play Mat £56.25 Play Mats are ideal for helping babies develop their fine motor skills - as well as keeping them happily entertained for large stretches of time. This one, from French retailer La Redoute, is utterly gorgeous - and features a removable cushion, a sun mirror that stands up, a crocodile coming out of its hiding place, a toucan with a squeaker in the wing, two teething toys, and a palm tree with rustling leaves. Buy now

Og Doll Gourmet Kitchen (was £185, now 130) Og Doll Gourmet Kitchen £130.00 Another kitchen, we apologise - but in our experience they are perennially popular with small people, and this is a genuine bargain. A 72 piece kitchen unit with multiple shelves and appliances such as dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. There’s also tableware and silverware for wee ones to serve up their feasts. A delight. Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set (was £74.99, now £54.99) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set (was £74.99, now £54.99) £54.99 For ages 8 plus - the perfect means of indulging in Harry Potter-related play. This Lego set allows you to build the iconic King’s Cross Platform 9¾ and Hogwarts Express train. The Hogwarts Express train includes a carriage with 4 seats, removable side panel and roof, plus the Trolley Witch with sweets trolley. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jumanji Board Game with Video Centrepiece for Families and Kids aged over 8 (was £49.99, now £34.50) Jumanji Board Game with Video Centrepiece for Families and Kids aged over 8 (was £49.99, now £34.50) £34.50 A great family game, ideal for kids 8 years and above. Open the case and the beating of the drums begins - a lovely touch. It’s technically the game played in the first (Robin Williams) film, but contains all the animal-led mayhem in the recent The Rock-starring update. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now