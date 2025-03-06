Stay in this luxury hotel and spa for just £99 thanks to a Wowcher deal
The Angus Hotel and Spa in Perthshire has a swimming pool, steam room, sauna, and rooms overlooking Blairgowrie's famous town green - and you can spend a night living a life of luxury for £99.
It's a break that normally costs almost £300 and it even includes breakfast, spa access, a late checkout, and 25% off spa treatments. And it's selling out fast.
The Wowcher deal also includes soft robes and slippers, and your welcome hamper gives you some sparkling water, shortbread and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Guests booking their stay will be offered a choice to upgrade for a two-course dinner for an extra £40, or they can book two nights for £189.
The break must be booked for a date before June 30, and double or twin rooms are available.
Blairgowrie is nestled between the Valley of Strathmore and the foot of the Grampian Mountains and it's a perfect base for exploring Perthshire's renowned surroundings.
It's also known as the gateway to Glenshee, which caters for year-round sports including skiing, mountain biking, abseiling, hang gliding, and paragliding.
Nearby you'll find a selection of golf courses and Blairgowrie itself features a range of charming cafes, pubs, and shops for you to explore, and is part of the famous Cateran Trail.
To find out more about the deal, which could make a perfect Mother's Day present