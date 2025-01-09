Review: I tried Feel Pro Collagen beauty supplement sachets and here's what happened
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As a self confessed beauty addict I will pretty much try anything to help keep my skin looking as youthful as possible. As I get closer to the big 40 the fight against fine lines and wrinkles has become something I’m a lot more focused on.
I have seen a lot of celebrities talk about collagen in recent years so when I got the opportunity to try the Feel Pro Collagen supplements I was well and truly on board. The brand claims to have “revolutionised the collagen market“ and is “designed to transform skin, hair, and nails.”
The Feel Pro Collagen Watermelon £64.95 (30 sachets) has anti-wrinkle properties and a clinically proven ability to boost skin elasticity, it stands out from traditional animal-based collagens, offering, it says, unparalleled results.
According to Feel the collagen is clinically proven to:
- Reduce fine lines and wrinkles by 22.4% in just 28 days, and 32.9% in 8 weeks
- Increase collagen production in the body by 135%
- Doubles collagen production within two days
- 80% of users in the trials reported significant improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness
I’ll be honest when it comes to taking vitamin supplements, I'm not usually a fan as they always have a certain smell that I can't stand.
However, I was pleasantly surprised when I tried the new Feel Pro Collagen Watermelon. Not only does it taste delicious - think watermelon flavoured sweets - but the box comes in easy-to-use 30 day sachets. So all I needed to do was pop a sachet into my daily water bottle, give it a shake and drink.
Does Feel Pro Collagen actually work?
I’m only half way through my box but so far have seen a huge difference in the strength of my nails. My skin definitely feels more hydrated and it is encouraging me to drink more water. I can't wait to see and feel the difference after I’ve completed my 30-day course.
Would I buy Feel Pro Collagen again?
Yes. I’m already seeing a difference in using the product and delaying the ageing process by simply drinking a sachet of collagen a day is an easy way to stay looking and feeling my absolute best. I’d be stupid not to carry it on.
How to save money on Feel’s products for the new year
Feel currently has a 20% discount code, so if you’re tempted to try the collagen supplements for yourself, now is the best time.
All you have to do is visit the website, choose your product, and enter the code NY20 - and you’ll get 20% off everything you’ve chosen.