Best Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Since ascended to the throne in 1952, QueenElizabeth II has had her face put onto everything: from delicate commemorative teaspoons, to tea towels, to pictures to adorn your walls.

Odds are high if you have an elderly relative who is fond of the long-standing monarch, you’ll have drunk a cup of tea from a mug sold to mark her coronation (or a Charles and Diana mug sold to mark their ill-fated wedding celebrations, but less of that).

And since this year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II first became queen, naturally there’s a host of memorabilia being sold to mark the occasion.

What commemorative memorabilia is there?

Now, all you’ll have had to do is take a look at a tourist shop in just about any UK city to discover that royal memorabilia is not all created equal. Naff mugs and commemorative plates with poorly-rendered imagery abound, as do frankly frightening masks with the royal visage on them.

And while a royal teapot or tea towel was all the rage to mark her coronation in the fifties, thankfully, things have progressed impressively since then.

Don’t waste your money on a set of teaspoons that will be relegated to the display cupboard and never deployed - why not invest in Jubilee Weekend Cool Bag instead, filled to the brim with celebratory goodies?

There are better options for a celebratory piece of merch out there - from gorgeous drinks and silk scarves, to books and, of course, commemorative coins. Perfect for the ardent monarchist in your life.

We’ve rounded up some of the top items that are available to buy right now, so you can mark the occasion and remember this momentous year.

Please note: demand for Jubilee Memorabilia is very high, so many items - particularly the Royal Mint Commemorative Coins - have sold out and are in the process of restocking.

If you have your heart set on a particular item, it’s worth book-marking this page and checking back to see if it’s back in stock.

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin - Get yourself a piece of history with this special coin, which is the first time the Royal Mint have celebrated a royal event on a UK 50p coin. The coin features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen, and there's a bold, graphical celebration by the design agency Osborne Ross on the reverse of the coin.

Queen Elizabeth II Barbie® Doll - Sold out on the Mattel website, this specially created Barbie has been wildly popular since its release in April 2022. Currently there are Queen II Barbies up for resale for up to £300 on eBay - this is a doll you probably wouldn't want to let your child get their hands on, as it may well increase in value over time. There are versions available on Amazon - though be wary, some aren't official.

Jubilee Corgi Frill Square Cushion - Cath Kidston have opted to mark the occasion with this hand-drawn print of the Queen's favourite consort, the corgi, in regalia. This 100% cotton cushion is plush and comfy - ideal for any dog-lovers looking forward to Jubilee celebrations. If you really love the print, they've also put in a host of homewares, including an apron.

Union Jack Classic Umbrella - Petrol Blue & Red - Picture the scene: standing on the Mall, in a light drizzle, with a Union Jack umbrella aloft. What could be more British than that? The umbrella itself is impressive: with a long, easy-to-hold rubber handle, automatic open button, and sturdy, wind-resistant canopy. God save the Queen, indeed.

Silken Favours Jubilee Silk Print Scarf - Silk scarves are having a moment - they were seen adorning many an attendee at Paris Fashion Week, tied insouciantly around handbags for an instant hint of glamour. And as Her Majesty has been spotted wearing a colourful scarf to protect her barnet on many occasion, this gorgeous Fortnum and Mason silk Jubilee scarf is thematically appropriate - as well as on trend.

LIBERTY Platinum 45 x 45cm Silk Twill Scarf - Elegant - and, refreshinly, not predicated on the Union Jack - this Liberty Platinum Jubilee silk scarf will look chic for years to come. Made from Italian-made silk twill scarf, this limited-edition scarf features a motif of the Queen's guard and Prince of Wales feather

Fortnum's Platinum Jubilee Plate - We mentioned poorly rendered commemorative plates in tatty tourist shops above - this is the notion done right, naturally by Fortnum and Mason. In fine china, this plate features the crown, with fine gold detailing. It was crafted exclusively for Fortnum's by the Walpole Company. It looks lovely - this is a plate you could be proud to display.

The Times Queen Elizabeth II: A portrait of her 70-year reign - Published to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, this detailed profile features essays, articles and full-colour images drawn from The Times archives. It documents Queen Elizabeth's time from her time as a young princess to an internationally admired head of state.

Swatch HOW MAJESTIC watch - We have to confess surprise that one of the most covetable items of 2022 is a Swatch watch - yes, the chunky timepieces that last seemed in any way cool in the early 90s. This Gent watch features 70 gold-coloured dots to mark the Queen's 70 year reign. At it's centre is a colour-changing calendar wheel that changes the Queen's outfit colour daily. Adorable. Currently out of stock, but they're planning on restocking.

M&S Platinum Jubilee Cocktail Party Picnic Bag - Trust Marks and Spencer's to know how to prepare us for a long weekend just right. In a red, white and blue reusable cool bag (with handles!) you'll find G+T, mojito, cosmopolitan, pina colada and bramble cans, as well as limited-edition prosecco and elderflower presse. All this and Union Jack themed napkins and straws sorted, too. For £50, that's your Jubilee picnic drinks sorted.

Fortnum & Mason the jubilee picnic cool bag - Of course, if the M&S Jubilee Cool Bag isn't posh enough for you, Fortnum and Mason have provided the means for an instant upper crust celebration. This is fabulous: in the special edition cool bag, you'll find bottles of Pays d'Oc Rosé and Prosecco NV, platinum jubilee blend tea, scotch eggs, olives, crackers and cheeses. To finish, Salty Sweet almonds. Heavenly.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee 1/2 Pint Mug - Ok, if you simply must have a mug to go with the coronation mug in your collection, this option from Emma Bridgewater is the best way to go. With a suitably regal unicorn and lion design, it's stylish and sizeable - a great choice for marking the occasion.

Windsor Ribbon Jubilee Suitcase Hamper - A suitcase rendered in a gorgeous Liberty print - Windsor Ribbon - taken from their archives - houses a host of delectable goodies for a perfect picnic. The suitcase will last for years, and is, as is everything Liberty designs, utterly covetable. The contents? Won't last long we wager: there's Liberty Heritage All-Butter Shortbread (230g), Liberty Heritage English Breakfast Tea (45g), and 9-Piece Luxury Chocolate Cake Selection (550g). Oh, and for traditionalists? It also comes with a Platinum Jubilee Bunting Mug.